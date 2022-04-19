Pyramid Hotel Group officially adds Pittsburgh Airport Marriott to its portfolio
MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — After announcing it was taking over the management of the property as part of a joint venture in March, Boston-based Pyramid Hotel Group has closed on buying the Pittsburgh Airport Marriott along the Parkway West.
Real estate records indicate a Pyramid affiliate called Sonoran PGH LLC closed on buying the property for nearly $30.2 million.
The company couldn’t be immediately reached for comment.
