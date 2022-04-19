ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Acadia’s Star CerSci Acquisition Fails First Test in Acute Pain

biospace.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAcadia Pharmaceuticals faces a major hurdle after top-line results from its study of ACP-044 for post-surgery pain failed to meet desired outcomes. ACP-044 is a non-opioid, novel, first in class, redox modulator investigational drug designed to treat both acute and chronic pain. It is given orally and functions as a redox...

www.biospace.com

Comments / 0

Related
biospace.com

Newcastle Disease Vaccine Market: The thermostable vaccines segment is anticipated to record significant growth

Albany NY, United States: Newcastle disease is a viral disease caused by avian paramyxovirus type 1 (APMV-1). The roots of this virus can be traced back to the genus Avulavirus, belonging to the Paramyxoviridae family. Newcastle disease virus (NDV) is a contagious bird disease, which affects various domestic birds such as chicken and turkey, among other birds. Chicken are found to be more susceptible to this disease. The viral strain can be classified into various phenotypes depending up on the virulence expression in chicken. These include least virulent strains, moderately virulent strains, which are also called mesogenic strains, and the most virulent strains also known as velogenic strains. The disease is transmitted by the fecal-oral route, owing to the exposure to the infected birds’ excretion, contaminated food, water, and equipment, among others. This disease is transmittable to humans.
INDUSTRY
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

ReNAD+ Biologically-Based Drug Recovery Center Announces Patent on Biological Mechanism Associated with Over Ninety Percent Success Rate in Opioid Recovery

Luke Dandrea, Serial Entrepreneur Featured in Forbes Takes Aim at Curing Addiction Crisis. reNAD+ LLC, the Premier biologically-based drug recovery center, announced today filing of a patent entitled "Therapeutic Suppression of Opioid Associated Astrocyte Inflammation by Metabolic Manipulation". SAN DIEGO, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- reNAD+ Biologically-Based Drug Recovery Center...
PHARMACEUTICALS
biospace.com

Better Together: Biopharma Companies Team Up Against Complex Diseases

The past week has seen global biopharmaceutical companies teaming up to pool their respective resources against difficult-to-treat tumors, CNS diseases and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Here’s a closer look at three of them. Biocytogen and CtM Hope to Turn Cold to Hot. Biocytogen Pharmaceuticals, based in Beijing, announced a new...
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chronic Pain#Acadia Pharmaceuticals#Therapeutics
ohmymag.co.uk

Stroke: This commonly prescribed drug can triple your risk

Researchers from Bordeaux University have found that anti-nausea drugs could increase your risk of experiencing an ischaemic stroke. According to the NHS, ischaemic strokes are the most common type of stroke. They happen when a blood clot blocks the flow of blood and oxygen to the brain. What are antidopaminergic...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
CBS 58

Pfizer recalls 3 blood pressure medications

(CNN) -- Pfizer has issued a recall for three high blood pressure medications, according to the company. Accuretic and two generic drugs distributed by Greenstone -- quinapril and hydrochlorothiazide tablets and quinapril HCl/hydrochlorothiazide tablets -- are subject to the recall. The medications treat hypertension, which increases the risk for potential...
INDUSTRY
marthastewart.com

Taking Vitamin D and Omega-3 Fatty Acid Supplements Could Lower Your Risk of Developing an Autoimmune Disease

Vitamin D and omega-3 fatty acid supplements are known to contribute to bone strength and heart health—but that's not all. Research presented at the American College of Rheumatology's ACR Convergence 2021 found that people who ingested these nutrients over the course of five years actually lowered their chances of developing autoimmune disease by 25 to 30 percent, Eating Well reports.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
scitechdaily.com

COVID-19 Infection Granted Unvaccinated People Strong, Long-Lasting Protection on Par With mRNA Vaccines

Researchers looked at COVID-19 immunity prior to emergence of the omicron variant to help inform vaccine and infection control policy. A study released in JAMA Network Open by investigators at Providence, one of the largest health systems in the United States, and the University of Chicago, found that the level of protection granted by a prior symptomatic COVID-19 infection among unvaccinated individuals was on par with the level of protection provided by mRNA vaccines, with natural immunity providing a longer window of protection than mRNA vaccines. The study was conducted before the emergence of the highly transmissible omicron variant in the United States.
PROVIDENCE, RI
The Charleston Press

Father of five, who didn’t see his doctor for year and half thinking that his upset stomach is due to lactose intolerance, was discovered to have a precancerous growth in his colon

Few weeks ago, we reported about the story when a man died of cancer after he was misdiagnosed and the cancer was not discovered and treated on time once again showing how regular medical checkups are important for everyone in early disease discovery, leading to early treatment which in some cases can prevent death.
RELATIONSHIPS
MedicalXpress

Novel therapy could help people with asthma, COPD, cystic fibrosis and cancer-related lung disease

A multicenter research team co-led by The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center developed the first drug to treat the uncontrolled secretion of mucins in the airways, which causes potentially life-threatening symptoms in millions of Americans with asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and cystic fibrosis (CF), as well as lung disease resulting from cancer and cancer treatment. The study was published today in Nature.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

No reduction in stroke, mini strokes, blood clotting or changes in cognitive function with edoxaban after TAVR

Patients treated with the blood thinner edoxaban for six months after a heart valve replacement procedure experienced fewer symptomless blood clots inside the heart valve replacement than patients who were treated with two antiplatelet drugs, according to data presented at the American College of Cardiology's 71st Annual Scientific Session. However, compared with those in the antiplatelet therapy group, patients in the edoxaban group saw no reduction in risk for strokes or transient ischemic attacks (TIAs, or mini strokes), blood clots in the brain, or problems with thinking or memory during the six months after the valve replacement procedure.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Two drugs show promise in rejuvenating lung epithelial progenitor cells damaged by COPD

A team of researchers from the Netherlands, Germany and the U.S. reports that two drugs show promise in rejuvenating lung epithelial progenitor cells damaged by chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). In their study, published in the journal Science Advances, the group identified certain proteins involved in epithelial generation for targeting with prostanoids and tested them under different scenarios. Sean Fortier, Loka Penke and Marc Peters-Golden with the University of Michigan have published a Focus piece in the same journal issue that gives a short history of the use of prostanoids in medical endeavors and outlines the work done by the team in Michigan.
SCIENCE
Benzinga

Indivior Study Shows Buprenorphine May Mitigate Fentanyl-Induced Respiratory Depression In Chronic Opioid Users

Indivior PLC INVVY INDV published modeling data examining the competitive interaction between buprenorphine, a treatment for opioid use disorder, and fentanyl, a potent synthetic opioid, to better understand how buprenorphine can reduce fentanyl-induced respiratory depression. The study entitled "Modelling buprenorphine reduction of fentanyl-induced respiratory depression" is available online and will appear in an upcoming print issue of JCI Insight, a peer-reviewed journal. The study was supported by Indivior.
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy