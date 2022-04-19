Acadia’s Star CerSci Acquisition Fails First Test in Acute Pain

Albany NY, United States: Newcastle disease is a viral disease caused by avian paramyxovirus type 1 (APMV-1). The roots of this virus can be traced back to the genus Avulavirus, belonging to the Paramyxoviridae family. Newcastle disease virus (NDV) is a contagious bird disease, which affects various domestic birds such as chicken and turkey, among other birds. Chicken are found to be more susceptible to this disease. The viral strain can be classified into various phenotypes depending up on the virulence expression in chicken. These include least virulent strains, moderately virulent strains, which are also called mesogenic strains, and the most virulent strains also known as velogenic strains. The disease is transmitted by the fecal-oral route, owing to the exposure to the infected birds’ excretion, contaminated food, water, and equipment, among others. This disease is transmittable to humans.

