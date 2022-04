Beabadoobee, acclaimed for her debut album Fake it Flowers, is announcing the release of her sophomore album Beatopia with a visual for her brand new single “Talk.”. Beatopia takes inspiration from the singer’s deeply personal and fantastical world as a seven-year-old child. The tracklist traverses a wide variety of genres, including fuzzy rock, psychedelia and midwest emo. “Talk” was written after the singer’s debut album and encompasses themes of having a good time. The “Last Day on Earth” musician talked briefly about its motifs: “Generally, it’s about doing things that aren’t necessarily healthy or great for you, but you can’t help indulging. It’s like that unavoidable feeling that you get. You know it’s bad, but you love it really, so you do it anyway.”

MUSIC ・ 28 DAYS AGO