Kern County, CA

How safe is your vote in Kern County?

By Maddie Gannon
Fox40
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBAKERSFIELD, Calif (KGET) — It has been a year and a half since former president Donald Trump claimed the 2020 election was stolen from him, setting off protests around the nation and uniting his supporters behind a new rallying cry: stop the steal. It all culminated in an...

fox40.com

Comments / 0

Bakersfield Californian

Here's who is running for office in Kern County

This year, Kern County residents will get a say in who holds a variety of important offices. As the deadline for filing has passed, the candidate pool is set for the June 7 gubernatorial primary. This year, Gov. Gavin Newsom is up for reelection after handily beating back a recall...
KERN COUNTY, CA
Fox40

These are the deadliest areas in Kern County, according to homicide data

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County has 51 ZIP codes. In 2021, every homicide in the county happened in less than half of them. Data from 17 News’ Homicide Tracker showed there were 136 confirmed homicides in only 21 ZIP codes in 2021. The most homicides in a single zip code for the year was 36–more than double the second most. Those 36 homicides happened 93307, with 93304 coming in at 15.
KERN COUNTY, CA
Fox News

Bodies of California women last seen at wedding found in car submerged in river

Two California women who were last seen attending a wedding Sunday evening were found dead inside a car submerged in a river near a golf course days later. The women were identified as Alyssa Ros, 23, of Long Beach, and Xylona Gama, 22, of Stockton. The pair were last seen at the Spring Creek Country Club in Ripon, about 25 miles south of Stockton in Northern California.
RIPON, CA
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Person
Donald Trump
KGET

Storm moves into Kern County, what to expect

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — We are in for some changes in Kern County by Sunday afternoon. The first component of the next storm will be the winds. I expect winds out of the SE 15-25 mph and gusting to around 40 mph by later this afternoon and evening as the storm approaches the area. The second component to the […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
americanmilitarynews.com

RI bill would punish unvaccinated with doubled income tax, monthly fine

Democrats in the State of Rhode Island General Assembly are pushing legislation that would mandate COVID-19 vaccines for all residents. Those who don’t comply — including parents of unvaccinated children — would be punished with doubled income tax and a $50 monthly fine. The bill states that...
INCOME TAX
KGET 17

Kern Ag Week: Bolthouse Farms grows and exports 1.5 billion pounds of carrots each year from Kern County

Bolthouse Farms began in 1915 growing carrots in Michigan and has since become a staple of the Central Valley for more than 100 years. “One of the things that we pride ourselves on at Bolthouse Farms is going from washout to bag and to the customer as quickly as possible and we try to turn our product within 48 hours so everything is super fresh,” said Zak Karlen, general manager of Bolthouse Farms.
KERN COUNTY, CA
The Berrics Canteen

Humboldt County’s AMPT Skateshop Drops Full-Length Video

Arcata, California’s AMPT skateshop has been skater-owned and -operated since 2002—that’s 20 years of serving the Humboldt skate community (and beyond). The shop just dropped a rad non-stop full-length—check it out, above!
ARCATA, CA
Fox40

What to look for when investing in real estate

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The real estate market has been on a hot streak lately, especially in Kern County. With a reported 11.5 percent population growth rate from 2010 to 2020, Kern County was ranked as the 12th fastest growing county in California. Bakersfield real estate investment advisor Joseph...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Fox40

Cap to Cap

Led by the Metro Chamber, Interested Local Business Leaders Can Help Shape the Region’s Future by. Federal Advocacy Effort to Take Place In-Person in Washington D.C. SACRAMENTO, Calif. – A powerful and impactful advocacy program presented by the Sacramento Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce, Capitol-to-Capitol (or Cap-to-Cap) is returning in-person April 30-May 4, 2022. An institution for more than 50 years (since 1970), the much-anticipated advocacy program includes a local contingent of nearly 350 local business leaders traveling to Washington D.C. – with nearly 70 electeds – who will meet with federal officials to be a bold and resounding voice for business. While limited, space is still available for interested participants to join the local contingent and help shape the region’s future.
SACRAMENTO, CA

