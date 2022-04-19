How safe is your vote in Kern County?

Led by the Metro Chamber, Interested Local Business Leaders Can Help Shape the Region’s Future by. Federal Advocacy Effort to Take Place In-Person in Washington D.C. SACRAMENTO, Calif. – A powerful and impactful advocacy program presented by the Sacramento Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce, Capitol-to-Capitol (or Cap-to-Cap) is returning in-person April 30-May 4, 2022. An institution for more than 50 years (since 1970), the much-anticipated advocacy program includes a local contingent of nearly 350 local business leaders traveling to Washington D.C. – with nearly 70 electeds – who will meet with federal officials to be a bold and resounding voice for business. While limited, space is still available for interested participants to join the local contingent and help shape the region’s future.
