Lil Durk has slowly bubbled up from the underground in the past decade to become one of the most dependable hitmakers in the game. So, it should come as no surprise that people have attempted to use his likeness in the past. Over the past few weeks, a YouTuber by the name of King Cid has gone viral by dressing up as Lil Durk. He even hosted a meet-and-greet where a dressed up exactly like Durk to convince fans that he's the 7220 artist. Fans have nicknamed him Perkio.

MIAMI, FL ・ 9 HOURS AGO