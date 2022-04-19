KC man, woman charged in stabbing of 1-year-old

A Kansas City, Missouri, man and woman have been charged in relation to the stabbing of an 18-month-old child on Monday, according to a release from the Jackson County Prosecutor's Office.

Anthony N. Beighley-Beck, 24, has been charged with first degree assault and armed criminal action. Tabatha S. Ong faces child endangerment charges.

According to court documents, Blue Springs police responded Monday to the area of Missouri 7 and U.S. 40 on a reported traffic crash.

While at the scene, an officer saw a car allegedly speeding and driving erratically, which led to a high-speed chase.

"They saw Beighley-Beck holding a small child," according to a release from Blue Springs police. "Officers also observed a screaming child, less than 2 years old, who had a large open wound. Beighley-Beck told police he stabbed the child after the vehicle was stopped by police. Police later obtained a search warrant and found in the vehicle a knife that appeared to be bloody."

