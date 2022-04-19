ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Regeneron Augments I-O Portfolio with Checkmate, Partners with SpringWorks on Multiple Myeloma

Cover picture for the articleRegeneron is in the midst of a busy Tuesday with twin announcements that it is acquiring Checkmate Pharmaceuticals and that it has entered a clinical trial collaboration with SpringWorks Therapeutics to evaluate REGN5458 in multiple myeloma in combination with nirogacestat. Regeneron announced its intention to acquire Checkmate Pharmaceuticals and...

