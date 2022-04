CHICAGO (CBS) -- From the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol to the state of politics in America, University of Illinois at Chicago political science professor and former Chicago alderman Dick Simpson is tackling it all in his new book, Democracy's Rebirth: The View from Chicago.Simpson told CBS 2's Jim Williams what he thinks needs to be shored up in the nation's democracy during this time of great divisions. Simpson says the nation's democracy needs to be reborn, because it's in trouble.WILLIAMS: "To what extent is democracy in peril?SIMPSON: "I think democracy is in grave danger. We have problems...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO