Amir Khan robbed for his designer watch at gunpoint

A man was punched in the head and his Rolex watch was stolen during a violent armed robbery in the parking lot of a shopping center in Culver City Wednesday night. The robbery occurred at 11463 Washington Blvd. at around 5 p.m. Wednesday. The victim told Culver City police that he was getting out of his car when two masked suspects approached. One of them pointed a handgun at his chest and then his head while demanding his Rolex watch, valued at about $13,000. After stealing his watch and cell phone, one of the suspects punched the victim in the head before running away, police said. The victim then called 911 and waited for officers to arrive. It's unclear if the robbery was captured on security video. Both suspects were described as Black, in their early 20s and about 5-foot-8. One was 210 pounds, and the other was 180 pounds. Anyone with information on the case should contact Culver City police.

CULVER CITY, CA ・ 26 DAYS AGO