AstraZeneca and Daiichi Sankyo Score Priority Review in NSCLC

Albany NY, United States: The neuroprotection market was valued at approximately US$ 47,000.0 Mn in 2016 is projected to register a growth rate of 8.2% from 2017 to 2025, according to a new report published by Transparency Market Research (TMR) titled “Neuroprotection Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2017–2025”. The report suggests that increasing incidence and prevalence rates of neurological disorders such as Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, Macular Sclerosis, and other neurological conditions causing neural damage is expected to assist the growth of neuroprotection market in the coming years (2017 to 2025). As major drug manufacturers are growing their product portfolios by increasing product development in developed markets such a North America and Europe region along with increasing strategic collaboration with regional players in developing economies. The North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific regions are likely to account for major share in the global neurprotection market. Increasing drug trials, growing awareness for neurological disorders, and increasing healthcare infrastructure in emerging markets such as India is likely to drive the growth of neuroprotection market in Asia Pacific, the market is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 9.9% from 2017 to 2025.

MARKETS ・ 11 HOURS AGO