AstraZeneca and Daiichi Sankyo Score Priority Review in NSCLC

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAstraZeneca and Daiichi Sankyo reported that their supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for Enhertu (trastuzumab deruxtecan) was granted Priority Review by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The sBLA is for adults with unresectable or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) whose tumors have HER2 mutations and who have had previous...

