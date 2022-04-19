Three MICA graduates are finalists for this year’s Sondheim Art Prize

The Maryland Institute College of Art will have bona fide bragging rights for the 2022 Sondheim Art Prize — all three finalists graduated from the school, and one works there now.

This year’s prize carries a stipend of $30,000 for the finalist who emerges on top following a final round of interviews. But the second- and third-place winners also will come away with a nice compensation prize: six-month residencies in Civitella Ranieri in the Umbria region of Italy, or at Baltimore’s Bromo Seltzer Arts Tower.

In addition, the three can add a museum show to their resumes. Their art will be on display at the Walters Art Museum from June 21 through Sept. 18.

The winner will be announced in mid-July, according to an estimated timeline by the Baltimore Office of Promotion & The Arts (BOPA).

The finalists are:

, whose videos, drawings and sound installations explore the role that conspiracy has played in American culture. She received her master’s degree from MICA in 2017. Fiber artist Megan Koeppel , whose large, colorful soft sculptures are informed in part by puppetry. She graduated with a bachelor’s degree from MICA in 2018.

, whose large, colorful soft sculptures are informed in part by puppetry. She graduated with a bachelor’s degree from MICA in 2018. James Williams II , a painter, sculptor and photographer whose word is inspired by pop culture staples from comics to newspaper ads to children’s books. Williams earned his master’s degree from MICA in 2009 and works full-time at the school now.