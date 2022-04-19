ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phillies acquire outfielder Dustin Peterson from Brewers

The Philadelphia Phillies acquired outfielder Dustin Peterson from the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday in exchange for cash considerations.

Peterson, 27, was assigned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley.

He joined the Brewers in free agency in December 2020 and was batting .143 (1 for 7) through three games this season at Triple-A Nashville.

A second-round pick by the San Diego Padres in 2013, Peterson last played in the majors in 2019. He has appeared in 19 total games with the Atlanta Braves (2018) and Detroit Tigers (2019), batting .217 with six RBIs.

–Field Level Media

