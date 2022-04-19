ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

ESPN NFL Draft expert Mel Kiper, Jr. unvaccinated for COVID-19, will work 2022 event remotely

By Jason Burgos
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YHSjE_0fDaewml00

ESPN NFL draft expert Mel Kiper, Jr. understands the value of COVID-19 vaccines, but he is still doesn’t plan on getting vaccinated for the pandemic-causing virus.

Kiper, Jr. has been a fixture of ESPN NFL draft coverage for 38 years. However, in his 39th outing as one of the networks leading experts on this year’s prospect class, the 61-year-old will give his opinions on selections from his home studio in Maryland because he is not vaccinated for COVID-19.

Mel Kiper, Jr. to cover 2022 NFL Draft remotely due to being unvaccinated for COVID-19

“I completely support everyone determining what’s best for their individual circumstance and recognize the value of vaccines,” Kiper wrote in a post to his Twitter account. “Simply put, my COVID vaccination decision is very specific to my own personal medical history. I appreciate my colleagues, particularly the production staff and my fellow commentators, for their support and flexibility. NFL fans are the most passionate in all of sports and I can’t wait for another great NFL draft.”

This year’s draft is set to take place from April 28 to the 30 from inside Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Vegas does not currently have a vaccine mandate for large public gatherings, and a mask mandate was recently lifted by the city in February. It is unclear if COVID guidelines within ESPN led to the decision and what are the specifics in Kiper, Jr.’s “medical history” that has made him choose to be unvaccinated.

Related: Sportsnaut’s 2022 NFL mock draft – Projections for all 32 team picks

Kiper, Jr. first joined ESPN in 1984 and has been a prominent voice and face at the broadcast desk for the network’s draft coverage for nearly 40 years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bqpfl_0fDaewml00
Also Read:
Carolina Panthers’ linebacker Damien Wilson arrested after reportedly threatening to kill ex-girlfriend

After a major surge in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations in Clark County, Nevada — where Las Vegas is located — numbers in the area have dropped significantly in April. Overall cases are down 3%, hospitalizations have dropped 17%, and deaths have fallen by 28% over the last two weeks.

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Here is who Todd McShay and Mel Kiper have the Jaguars taking in their latest alternating mock draft

With a little over a week away from the 2022 NFL draft, ESPN’s Todd McShay and Mel Kiper Jr. released their latest collaborative three-round mock draft on Tuesday where they alternated picks. They have the Jacksonville Jaguars taking Michigan edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson with the first overall pick but then selecting offensive players with the rest of their picks in this mock draft.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
City
Las Vegas, NV
Local
Nevada Health
Nevada State
Nevada Football
Las Vegas, NV
Football
State
Nevada State
State
Maryland State
Las Vegas, NV
Health
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
The Spun

Todd McShay Shocked By What He’s Hearing About NFL Draft

With the NFL Draft a little over a week away, ESPN’s Todd McShay has unveiled some new information regarding Georgia linebacker Nakobe Dean. Dean has been labeled a Day 1 prospect for the majority of this draft process. However, McShay is now hearing there’s a legit chance that Dean could slide out of the first round.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mel Kiper Jr.
Person
Damien Wilson
The Spun

There’s A Growing Conspiracy Theory With Baker Mayfield

It’s been several weeks since the Cleveland Browns made their blockbuster trade for Deshaun Watson and effectively kicked incumbent quarterback Baker Mayfield to the curb. But Mayfield has yet to be traded, which has some people questioning what’s going on. Appearing on 97.3 The Fan, ESPN NFL insider...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Von Miller Is Recruiting A Longtime Star To The Bills

Earlier this offseason, former Los Angeles Rams pass rusher Von Miller signed a lucrative deal with the Buffalo Bills. It didn’t take him long to start recruiting other players to join him. During a press conference on Wednesday afternoon, Miller revealed he’s recruiting another former NFL star to Buffalo.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

First wide receiver chosen in every NFL draft in Super Bowl era

Catching on (AP Photo/Tom Hood, File) It isn't as easy as it seems to find a great wide receiver in the NFL draft. Take a look at the first WRs taken in the selection process since the Super Bowl era, and you realize a lot of the first off the board fizzled big time. (Stats via: Profootballreference.com.)1967: Gene Washington Herb Weitman-USA TODAY Sports Taken eighth overall out of a powerhouse Michigan State program by the Minnesota Vikings, Gene Washington played six seasons with the Purple before finishing with Denver. He had 182 catches, 26 for touchdowns.1968: Haven Moses Tony Tomsic-USA TODAY NETWORK The ninth...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#2022 Nfl Draft#American Football#Espn Nfl Draft#Covid
The Spun

Justin Fields Sends Clear Message About Colin Kaepernick

Earlier this offseason, former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick made it clear he wanted to complete his comeback to the NFL. Over the past few months, he’s been working with several current and former NFL players to make that happen. One of those is former first-round pick Justin Fields – who shares a quarterback coach with Kaepernick.
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Rutgers in the NFL Draft: Mel Kiper has Bo Melton as a third round

Bo Melton is clearly trending in the latest mock drafts. This time, it is the former Rutgers football standout going on Day 2. Mel Kiper, the noted ESPN guru of all things NFL draft, has Melton going in the third round to the Dallas Cowboys at No. 88. It is the earliest that Kiper has ever mocked Melton going in the draft. The mock pick for Melton is also the highest of any of the promiment NFL draft analysts. There is plenty of reason to believe that Melton can and will selected at the midpoint of the draft. He is coming off a...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Former College Football Star, NFL Linebacker Dead At 74

Former Miami (Ohio) and NFL linebacker Bob Babich passed away earlier this month, his alma mater confirmed today. Babich passed away at his home in Claremont, Calif. on April 3, according to the Miami (Ohio) football program. He was 74. The 1968 MAC Defensive Player of the Year, Babich was...
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

52K+
Followers
43K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy