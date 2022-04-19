ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Baton Rouge woman tied to steering wheel, stabbed to death on Facebook Live

WWL
WWL
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

NEW ORLEANS — A man is in custody after a Baton Rouge woman was bound to a vehicle's steering wheel with jumper cables and stabbed to death in an attack that was livestreamed on social media. Baton Rouge Police found 34-year-old Janice David's naked body in an office...

www.wwltv.com

Comments / 2

Meeshaka Zuloosir
1d ago

So this is what it's getting to be right, using Facebook live to show yourself doing something evil to another person. This is so sad for our society. We need real leadership in our cities, because I haven't heard, or seen anyone doing anything to help prevent these killings. We must get more involved and promote more positive social practices. We must invest in our children and promote a moral code of conduct again, because society didn't always have this problem and if we apply ourselves to a solution with our intent to create a better community, we could change our situation. It's all up to us, "We are the People". It is what it is, because this is what we accept, Facts!

Reply
2
Related
WAFB

Police say murder suspect streamed gruesome killing via Instagram Live

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A suspect has been arrested in connection with a body that was found dead in the parking lot of a Baton Rouge business on Monday, April 18. The Baton Rouge Police Department said Earl Lee Johnson Jr., 35, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Janice David, 34, whose body was found inside a vehicle.
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Baton Rouge, LA
Crime & Safety
City
Baton Rouge, LA
WREG

Woman tells family she was abducted via Facebook

UPDATE: MYA GREENWOOD HAS BEEN FOUND SAFE. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A city watch has been placed for a missing woman who told her family that she was abducted on Thursday, according to police. Police say Mya Greenwood has been in contact with her family through Facebook Messenger and FaceTime and said her abductors threatened to […]
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Facebook Live#Murder#Tv News#Live Video#Baton Rouge Police#Wbrz Tv#Brpd#Wbrz Channel 2
People

Man Who Killed Angela Simmons' Ex-Fiancé Gets Life in Prison: 'Justice Served'

Angela Simmons' ex-fiancé's killer was sentenced to life in prison on Friday, and the reality star is satisfied with the ruling. Michael Williams fatally shot Sutton Tennyson, Simmons' former fiancé and father of her 5-year-old son, just outside of Sutton's garage in 2018. Days later, Williams surrendered to police and was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, and murder, PEOPLE confirmed at the time. Tennyson was 37.
ATLANTA, GA
Daily Mail

Texas woman Melissa Lucio, 53, who is due to be executed in eight days after 'falsely' pleading guilty to killing her two-year-old daughter files last-ditch appeal for clemency

A woman who insists she falsely pleaded guilty to killing her two-year-old daughter in 2007, made a last-ditch attempt to stop her April 27 Texas execution on Monday. Lawyers from the Innocence Project representing Melissa Lucio, 53, filed a request for clemency with the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles, a move that Innocence Project attorney Vanessa Potkin characterized as Lucio's last legal option.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

He Was Found Encased In Cement Inside A Metal Drum? Who Is The Natchitoches John Doe?

Unidentified Male - Natchitoches John DoeThe Doe Network. The Natchitoches Parish Coroner's Office, Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office, and LSU FACES Laboratory are seeking help from the public to name an unidentified man found deceased in Clarence, Natchitoches Parish, Louisiana. On October 16, 2015, the body was discovered in a shallow creek located off US 84, encased in cement inside a metal drum. The landowner found the drum and called authorities when he realized bones were mixed in the dried concrete of the drum. Authorities located a pair of medium-size Hanes boxer shorts with a cotton-blend, greenish-blue item. They believe the item could be a shirt or jacket with a hood or drawstring collar, reports the Doe Network. Investigators transported the drum to the Louisiana State Police Crime Laboratory where they used a small jackhammer to separate the skeletal remains from the concrete.
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA
WREG

MS woman stabbed to death, another woman arrested

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mississippi woman is accused of stabbing another woman to death early Thursday morning. The Tunica County Sheriff’s Office says 21-year-old Asha Amos of Tate County is facing a capital murder charge. The sheriff’s office says the stabbing happened on at a home on Kirby Lot Road at around 2:50 a.m. A […]
TUNICA COUNTY, MS
MyArkLaMiss

Monroe Police arrests 5 in gang-related shooting

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— In this week’s Ark-La-Miss Most Wanted, NBC 10’s Chelsea Monae highlights a crime with multiple suspects and how authorities wouldn’t stop until everyone involved was arrested. Authorities were investigating what they describe as a gang-related shooting that happened in Monroe. Three individuals had already been arrested, but two were still on the […]
MONROE, LA
WWL

WWL

New Orleans, LA
28K+
Followers
7K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

New Orleans local news

 https://www.wwltv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy