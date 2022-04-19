ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

This San Antonio home for sale comes with a $90,000 floor-to-ceiling tequila wall

By San Antonio Current Staff
San Antonio Current
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA San Antonio homebuilder has put his residence on the market for $1.6 million, and in addition to high-end features such as a gourmet kitchen and a climate-controlled wine cellar, it includes a...

www.sacurrent.com

Comments / 2

Community Policy