Papa Jay’s celebrated 25 years of business on March 12 and like they have every year they invited the public to join them. In 1996, Jay Moyle restored the only store in Clifton to sell Papa Jay’s Gourmet Hickory Smoked Beef. Something he spent a great deal of time perfecting before taking that step. The available flavors have expanded since then offering something for just about anyone who enjoys jerky. An icebox that was in that original store one hundred years ago has recently found its way back just in time for the celebration.

CLIFTON, ID ・ 28 DAYS AGO