ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Today in Data: Big-Name Subscriptions Take the Lead, or Do They?

By PYMNTS
pymnts
pymnts
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Today in data, the number of Amazon Prime subscribers dwarfs other retail membership programs by more than a 2-to-1 margin, this at a time when...

www.pymnts.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Households cancel 1.5m streaming service subscriptions amid cost of living crisis, report says

British households have cancelled their streaming subscriptions in record numbers so far this year as families continue to grapple with the rising cost of living.A little more than 1.5 million video on-demand accounts were scrapped in the first three months of 2022, according to figures from market research firm Kantar, leaving platforms such as Disney+, Apple TV+ and Now concerned.Netflix and Amazon Prime, on the other hand, were found to be “the last to go when households are forced to prioritise spend”.More than half a million cancellations were attributed to “money saving”, with households budgeting for higher prices and...
BUSINESS
Engadget

Netflix plans to offer cheaper ad-supported subscription tiers

Netflix might offer cheaper ad-supported plans in the coming years. In the company's most recent earnings call, co-CEO Reed Hastings has revealed that the streaming giant is currently working on the offering and that it will be finalizing details for those plans "over the next year or two." Hastings said he finds ads complex and he's a huge fan of the simplicity of subscriptions, but giving consumers who don't mind watching ads the option to pay less "makes a lot of sense."
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Take The Lead#S Club#Sam S Club#American
Deadline

UK Streaming Subscriptions Shrink As Households Look To Cut Costs – Report

Click here to read the full article. The number of UK households that subscribe to at least one streaming service shrank in the first quarter of 2022, says research firm Kantar in a new study. A total 1.51 million subscriptions to SVOD services were cancelled in the period — up from 1.04 million in the previous quarter and from 1.2 million a year ago. More than half a million cancellations were attributed to money saving. Kantar says that younger households were particularly hard hit by the cost-of-living crisis in Great Britain where inflation hit 6% in the first quarter. For the...
BUSINESS
BGR.com

If you have a Roku, you’re getting 16 new channels for free in April

Roku is more than just a platform for popular streaming services like Netflix or Spotify. The company also launched a live TV service of its own called The Roku Channel. Unlike YouTube TV or Sling, The Roku Channel is free. And in addition to on-demand movies and shows, The Roku Channel also has tons of linear channels, and more are coming in April.
TV & VIDEOS
BGR.com

The Roku Channel just added a surprising new streaming service

Last Friday, WarnerMedia and Discovery officially merged into a single entity. The company is now Warner Bros. Discovery. All signs pointed to the company swiftly merging its existing streaming services, but a recent move might have thrown a wrench in the works. Seemingly out of nowhere this week, Discovery Plus became available on The Roku Channel.
TV & VIDEOS
BGR.com

Roku users get a new streaming channel for free starting today

Spanish-language content is a huge driver of global streaming activity at the moment. People spend tens of millions of hours each week, for example, bingeing Spanish TV shows on Netflix, according to the streamer’s latest global Top 10 list. Meanwhile, a new Spanish streaming service has also just launched this week. And it’s available to enjoy in the US by anyone who owns a Roku TV.
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Costco
Vox

Why Netflix is suddenly losing subscribers

Netflix has spent the past decade leading the world in streaming. Now everyone is catching up. That’s the most obvious takeaway from Netflix’s stunning admission on Tuesday afternoon: Instead of adding more than 2 million subscribers in the first quarter of the year, as it predicted three months ago, it ended up losing 200,000. Even worse: Next quarter, Netflix expects to lose another 2 million subscribers. Netflix’s stock is now collapsing, down 25 percent.
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

Netflix users complain about streaming service’s ‘nasty’ new feature that blocks screenshots

Netflix has attracted criticism for blocking the ability to take screenshots on the interface. In recent days, subscribers have complained that they are no longer able to take screenshots while watching shows or films on Netflix.It is unclear when exactly this feature was rolled out for individual browsers. At the time of writing, it is not possible to screenshot Netflix on Chrome or Safari. The Independent has contacted a representative of Netflix for comment.Netflix subscribers took to Twitter to hit out at the streaming giant for blocking the screenshotting function, which many people use to share images from...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
CNBC

Amazon has a new name for its free streaming TV service

Amazon said Wednesday it's rebranding its free-to-stream, ad-supported service from IMDb TV to Amazon Freevee. The service was launched in 2019 as IMDb Freedive. Ad-based, on-demand offerings are on the rise in a market that's filled with subscription services. Amazon jumped into the ad-supported video streaming market three years ago...
BUSINESS
CinemaBlend

Netflix Has Plans To Add Commercials For Some Subscribers, And The CEO Explained The Change In Course

For as long as Netflix has been in the streaming game, there’s been one consistent aspect of all the platform’s plans: no commercials. No matter which Netflix subscription plans people choose, they’re all guaranteed not to have whatever movie or TV show they’re watching be interrupted by advertisements. Well, that era is coming to a close, as Netflix is putting together plans for some subscribers to be able to choose cheaper, ad-supported plans, and Netflix CEO Reed Hastings explained why this is happening.
TV & VIDEOS
Decider.com

Netflix Plans Password Sharing Crackdown After Losing 200,000 Subscribers, Stock Plunges

If you’ve been side-eyeing your Netflix account recently, you’re not alone. During the company’s first quarter 2022 earnings report, it was revealed that the streaming giant had lost 200,000 subscribers in the first quarter of this year. But perhaps the most interesting insight from this report is the revelation that Netflix plans to lose even more subscribers. And to combat the massive subscriber loss, and subsequent stock plunge from the announcement, the streamers plans to crack down hard on password sharing. According to Variety, in January, Netflix reported that it had 221.84 million subscribers. This latest earnings report revealed that number...
BUSINESS
pymnts

Dogecoin Taking a Big Bite of Crypto Mindshare, PYMNTS Report Finds

If you’re still inclined to scoff at Dogecoin’s future as a payments tool, chew on this. Substantially more U.S. consumers told PYMNTS that they know about Dogecoin — a so-called “memecoin” literally created as a joke — than ether, the No.2 cryptocurrency with a market capitalization of $375 billion. That’s nearly 20 times Dogecoin’s $19 billion the market cap.
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Alliance Data is changing its name to Bread Financial

Alliance Data Systems Corp. ADS, -4.59% said Wednesday that it was changing its name to Bread Financial Holdings Inc. The company plans to change its ticker symbol to "BFH" on April 4. "While we are changing our name and brand, as well as broadening our strategic focus to include more direct-to-consumer products, the foundational elements that drove our decades-long success will remain intact," Val Greer, the company's chief commercial officer, said in a release. The company provides "proprietary direct-to-consumer credit cards and deposits" as well as white-label offerings, including for buy-now pay-later (BNPL). Shares of the financial-technology company have fallen 11.7% over the past three months as the S&P 500.
BUSINESS
pymnts

pymnts

Boston, MA
11K+
Followers
19K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.

 https://www.pymnts.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy