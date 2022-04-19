ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
11-Nation Study: Deeper Engagement Key to Expanding Digital Transformation

As consumers keep recasting routines and businesses invest hundreds of billions of dollars in new digital systems, the transformation we’ve undertaken is humming — but far from complete. To measure gains being made and identify new areas of opportunity being created, PYMNTS’ Benchmarking The World’s Digital Transformation,...

Government Technology

How to Talk About Digital Transformation in Government

A recent report offers advice and tools to state and local IT leaders for communicating with other government leaders about the public value of digital transformation in government. Particularly as digital services become increasingly important for state and local government, all sides of government — whether IT, program, policy or...
Pakistan's Zong 4G Partners with OPay to Integrate Mobile Top-up Facility

Zong 4G, Pakistan’s cellular and digital services frontrunner, has joined hands with OP Digital Services (OPay) to integrate the mobile top-up facility in OPay’s point of sale (POS) terminals. Through this collaboration, OPay will ensure that customers have the availability of mobile recharge at more locations such as...
Nature.com

Digital approaches to enhancing community engagement in clinical trials

Digital approaches are increasingly common in clinical trial recruitment, retention, analysis, and dissemination. Community engagement processes have contributed to the successful implementation of clinical trials and are crucial in enhancing equity in trials. However, few studies focus on how digital approaches can be implemented to enhance community engagement in clinical trials. This narrative review examines three key areas for digital approaches to deepen community engagement in clinical trials-the use of digital technology for trial processes to decentralize trials, digital crowdsourcing to develop trial components, and digital qualitative research methods. We highlight how digital approaches enhanced community engagement through a greater diversity of participants, and deepened community engagement through the decentralization of research processes. We discuss new possibilities that digital technologies offer for community engagement, and highlight potential strengths, weaknesses, and practical considerations. We argue that strengthening community engagement using a digital approach can enhance equity and improve health outcomes.
Beamy lands $9M to help enterprises detect and manage their SaaS apps

But as the SaaS model continues to gain prominence, particularly in the enterprise, businesses are facing challenges in managing their sprawling subscriptions. In a survey commissioned by Productiv (which admittedly has a horse in the race, given that it sells products to manage SaaS services), close to half of enterprise IT departments said they spent an inordinate amount of time provisioning and managing SaaS apps. Beyond becoming time sinks, SaaS apps can also pose a security threat. Eighty-five percent of companies responding to a 2021 Adaptive Shield report believe SaaS misconfiguration is a top threat vector for their organization.
Dogecoin Taking a Big Bite of Crypto Mindshare, PYMNTS Report Finds

If you’re still inclined to scoff at Dogecoin’s future as a payments tool, chew on this. Substantially more U.S. consumers told PYMNTS that they know about Dogecoin — a so-called “memecoin” literally created as a joke — than ether, the No.2 cryptocurrency with a market capitalization of $375 billion. That’s nearly 20 times Dogecoin’s $19 billion the market cap.
Cannabis Fund to Sell Crypto Tokens to Raise Capital

With crypto tokens, Global Cannabis Capital (GCC) is looking to raise more capital, Bloomberg wrote Monday (April 18). The report said the company is about to start selling tokens on the Ethereum blockchain platform which show its equity instead of a traditional IPO. While GCC originally planned to do an...
Zubale Raises $40M to Expand Latam eCommerce Offering

Zubale, a software and gig collaborators marketplace that aims to fulfill eCommerce orders in Latin America, has raised $40 million in a Series A round that the company wants to use to tap into the region’s burgeoning digital commerce sector. “Retailers are experiencing great pressure from consumers to improve...
Contact Centers Double Down on AI to Solve Vexing CX Challenges

Alternately mind-numbing and infuriating, call center experiences are getting a refresh, bringing a more human touch to bear even though more automation is involved than ever. Rebranding as “contact centers” given the negative associations with “call centers,” the customer service segment is embracing artificial intelligence (AI) with all speed as major players make improvements to interactive voice recognition — and even the dreaded bots.
N.W.A. Founding Member, Arabian Prince, Reimagines The Future of Healthcare With The World’s First Medical Metaverse

Arabian Prince, one of the founding members of the hip-hop group N.W.A., collaborates with numerous health consumers and experts in medicine, business, and technology to launch the world’s first medical metaverse, known as MdDao. Born Kim Renard Nazel, the Compton rapper describes himself as a technology nerd. Prince is...
Vera Bradley Adopts TrueCommerce Platform To Accelerate Digital Transformation

Vera Bradley Inc (NASDAQ: VRA) has adopted TrueCommerce Inc's Microsoft Dynamics 365 Supply Chain Management & Finance integration to facilitate digital transformation. TrueCommerce's solution offers Vera Bradley an agile plug-and-play integration to automate data transfer between Microsoft Dynamics 365 and most strategic channels. The Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) provides integration...
BNPL Service Nelo Launches All-In-One App

Mexico City-based buy now, pay later (BNPL) service Nelo announced Wednesday (April 20) it had launched an all-in-one app. “Nelo’s customers can now use Nelo at any online merchant, through a partnership with Mastercard,” the company said in a news release. “Nelo’s app is the first of its kind in the region, where customers can shop and pay in installments at their favorite stores like Mercado Libre, Amazon, and Liverpool.”
Google to set up first Africa product development centre in Nairobi

NAIROBI, April 20 (Reuters) - Alphabet Inc's Google (GOOGL.O) is investing in its first ever Africa product development centre in the Kenyan capital Nairobi, it said, as it positions itself to serve a growing base of internet users on the continent. By the end of this decade, the continent will...
India’s Gupshup Acquires AI Firm AskSid

Gupshup, which provides conversational messaging to help businesses speak to customers, has acquired AskSid, a conversational artificial intelligence (AI) provider for eCommerce and retail brands. The acquisition, announced in a news release Wednesday (April 20), marks Gupshup’s second purchase of a conversational AI firm in the last two weeks.
