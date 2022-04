The Owatonna Huskies scored in all but one inning of a six inning 13-3 victory over the Faribault Falcons in Owatonna Tuesday. Four Faribault pitchers took the mound for the Falcons allowing 12 hits with 9 walks in the game. Senior Brad Sartor started the game and went the first 1 2/3 innings with 4 hits allowed, 3 runs, 5 walks, 1 strikeout.

OWATONNA, MN ・ 19 HOURS AGO