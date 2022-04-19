ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tickets now on sale for IBMA World of Bluegrass in downtown Raleigh

By Patrick Zarcone
 1 day ago

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — It’s still five months away but it’s never too early to get your tickets for the International World of Bluegrass Music Festival that takes over downtown Raleigh for several days each fall.

Tickets are now on sale for the IBMA World of Bluegrass festival, business conference and the IBMA Music Awards.

The events begin on Sept. 27 with the business conference and run through Oct. 1. The festival itself takes place on Sept. 30 and Oct. 1.

The festival is the only place in the world to allow attendees to interact one-on-one with industry leaders.

More than 100,000 people attended last year’s COVID-modified festival in downtown Raleigh.

Click here for full ticketing information.

