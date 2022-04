Eloy Jimenez is out of the starting lineup Wednesday for the Chicago White Sox, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports. The Sox and Cleveland Indians are playing a doubleheader, so it was unlikely that Jimenez would start in both games anyway, but he is dealing with a sore foot that also cost him a game last week. There is no word yet on if Jimenez will be available to pinch-hit in the first game or if he will start the second game.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 13 HOURS AGO