Hot Springs, AR

AMBER Alert issued for teen missing in Hot Springs

By Staff
KTLO
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTrynytee Case (Photo courtesy of Arkansas State Police) An AMBER Alert has been issued for a teen reported missing in Hot Springs. Authorities are searching for 17-year-old Trynytee Case after someone communicated a threat over the phone the victim would be killed if her mother didn’t give $10,000 for her...

