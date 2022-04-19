ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anne Arundel County, MD

Anne Arundel woman pleads guilty to murdering 74-year-old mother

By Bryna Zumer
 1 day ago
A 47-year-old Linthicum Heights woman pleaded guilty to murdering her 74-year-old mother in 2020 .

The victim, Carol Windsor, had told police at the time that her daughter Kimberly had thrown a clock at her head, ran over her with a wheelchair, and "attempted to crush her as the daughter weighed in excess of 300 pounds."

The victim was treated for three broken ribs and died five days later at the hospital from the assault.

Kimberly Windsor pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, announced Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney Anne Colt Leitess today. She is expected to be sentenced July 12.

Leitess said in a statement: “This is truly heartbreaking. The defendant viciously attacked her own mother because she wouldn’t go to the store for her and the subsequent assault contributed to the victim’s death. It’s extremely sad. I extend my deepest condolences to the victim’s son and all those impacted by the loss of Ms. Windsor.”

