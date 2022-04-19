ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Howard County, MO

Howard County man sentenced to three decades in prison in stabbing death of woman

By Gloria Enloe
kjluradio.com
 1 day ago

A Howard County man is sentenced to 32 years in prison in the stabbing death of a Cooper County woman. Last month, Emmett Wood, Jr., of Franklin, pleaded...

www.kjluradio.com

