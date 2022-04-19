ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China

China says it'll 'strengthen strategic cooperation' with Russia no matter what

By Natalie Musumeci
Business Insider
Business Insider
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0D4E9D_0fDabqWc00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2H4Mww_0fDabqWc00
China's Vice Foreign Minister Le Yucheng.

AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File

  • China will "strengthen strategic coordination" with Russia no matter what, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said.
  • China's Vice Foreign Minister Le Yucheng made the remark to the Russian ambassador to China Andrey Denisov, CNN reported.
  • "No matter how the international landscape may change, China will continue to strengthen strategic coordination with Russia," Yucheng said.

China will "strengthen strategic coordination" with Russia no matter what, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday as Moscow continues its weeks-long unprovoked invasion of Ukraine .

The Chinese Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday that China's Vice Foreign Minister Le Yucheng made the remark to the Russian ambassador to China Andrey Denisov during a meeting on Monday, CNN reported .

"No matter how the international landscape may change, China will continue to strengthen strategic coordination with Russia to achieve win-win cooperation, jointly safeguard our common interests and promote the building of a new type of international relations and a community with a shared future for mankind," Yucheng said, according to CNN, which cited the statement.

The Chinese vice foreign minister pointed to a roughly 30% increase in trade between China and Russia during the year's first quarter, reaching about $38.2 billion.

Yucheng said the increase demonstrates a "tremendous resilience" between the two countries, according to CNN.

The comments by Yucheng echo a growing alliance between Russia and China.

China has boosted its alliance with Russia in recent years and the two countries have become major trade partners.

Trade between China and Russia has grown from $10.7 billion in 2004 to $140 billion by 2021, according to the Carnegie Moscow Center think tank, Insider has previously reported .

As the US and other countries across the world have condemned Russia for launching its invasion of Ukraine and accused the country of committing war crimes, China sought to take a more neutral stance.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 0

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

China ‘preparing for war’ with US, expert warns

Jonathan D.T. Ward, a global consultant on U.S.-China relations, said in a Tuesday Fox Business interview that he believes China is preparing for a war with the U.S. as well as its neighboring Asian countries. Ward is the author of “China’s Vision of Victory” and leads the U.S.-China relations consulting...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Cnn#Russian#Chinese
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the World’s Fastest Warplane

Nearly six weeks after invading Ukraine, Russia, with the world’s second-largest air force, is dueling with Ukraine for air supremacy, with both sides flying some of the fastest fighters in the world. (See how Russia and Ukraine military spending compares to the world.) To identify the fastest warplanes, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed aviation information site […]
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
International Relations
Country
China
Country
Russia
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Country That Has The Most Oil

The battle over access to crude oil has been front-page news recently. Sanctions against Russia have cut its exports. This, in turn, has made the price of oil rocket above $100, which is near a record set just over a decade ago. The COVID-19 pandemic in China has dropped global demand recently, This has helped […]
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Fortune

Russian oil tankers have vanished from tracking systems. Someone is buying that crude and we don’t know who

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Since Russia invaded Ukraine, many Western oil companies as well as traders, shippers, and bankers have stayed away from Russian oil. But a new report by CNN indicates Russian crude may be seeing a resurgence in demand—in relative secret.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Daily Mail

'$50m of damage for the ogres!': Jubilant Ukrainians post pictures of burning state-of-the-art Russian fighter jet they say they shot down as war continues to go badly for Putin's forces

Ukrainians have shared pictures of a burning Russian fighter jet they say was shot out of the sky in the Kharkiv region as Putin's forces continue to take heavy damages. Photos from the scene remains of Russian fighting aircraft Su-35 believed to have been hit by the Ukrainian Armed Forces.
MILITARY
Business Insider

Business Insider

467K+
Followers
29K+
Post
232M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy