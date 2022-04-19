Longchamp Announces Collaboration With Graffiti Artist André Saraiva

Megan Thee Stallion's look for the 2022 Grammy Awards is, in a word, wild. The rapper played with animal prints for the star-studded event on April 3 in Las Vegas, wearing a leopard-patterned Roberto Cavalli dress with a clashing tiger print on the interior lining of the gown. The sexy silhouette consisted of a hip-high slit and one-shoulder neckline that was finished with a thick band of yellow gemstones. A single brooch at the top of her leg slit added to the sparkle and drew attention to her leggy moment as she posed for photos. Megan accessorized with snake-like earrings that nearly grazed the tips of her shoulders, armfuls of chunky gold bangles, plenty of bold rings, and strappy black patent-leather Giuseppe Zanotti stiletto sandals.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 17 DAYS AGO