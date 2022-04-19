ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longchamp Announces Collaboration With Graffiti Artist André Saraiva

hypebeast.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBoasting a past of assorted global collaborations, Longchamp now turns its focus to its hometown, announcing a new partnership with Parisian-based street artist André Saraiva. The...

hypebeast.com

WWD

Balenciaga’s New Date, Revolve Responds, Selfridges Teams With Jacquemus

Click here to read the full article. WEEKEND DUTY: Balenciaga has shifted the date of its spring 2023 collection unveiling in New York City to May 22 at 11:30 a.m. It had previously announced Saturday, May 21, for its itinerant showing in the U.S. The Paris-based fashion house, controlled by French luxury group Kering, typically occupies a late Sunday morning slot when it takes part in Paris Fashion Week.More from WWDBalenciaga RTW Fall 2022Breakout Style Star Julia Fox's Best Style MomentsFashion Group International Night of Stars 2021 Other details, including the venue, are still under wraps. The industry is witnessing  a strong return...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
hypebeast.com

'Final Fantasy' Celebrates 35th Anniversary With UNIQLO UT Collab

Hironobu Sakaguchi and Square Enix’s Final Fantasy gaming franchise is celebrating its 35th anniversary with a collaborative collection with UNIQLO UT. Offering a total of 16 T-shirt designs corresponding to the franchise’s 16 games, the collab honors Final Fantasy I’s pixelated origins all the way up the upcoming Final Fantasy XVI’s cast of characters, including the beloved Chocobo that was first introduced in Final Fantasy II. There is also a deck of playing cards included in the collection, which prominently features the Chocobos, Final Fantasy XV’s Prince Noctis and Lady Lunafreya and more. Finally, fans will be able to purchase the box set — limited to only 5,000 — that includes all 16 T-shirts and a special-edition gold-colored playing card deck.
APPAREL
Chicago Defender

Designer Nathalie Loma uses Fashion to Make Women Feel Beautiful

Nathalie Loma is a designer with a passion and a love for transforming lives through her designs. She believes that every fabric has a voice, and it is her calling to listen and design the right garment for each woman. With an intuitive eye for shape and technique, Nathalie understands the importance of wearing clothes with confidence and is committed to the process of making any woman the garment they desire and deserve.
CHICAGO, IL
papermag.com

Lizzo Wants to Reinvent Shapewear

All the rumors are true — Lizzo is launching her very own shapewear line. “Instead of thinking about size in this linear way, we’re thinking about it on a spectrum where everyone is included,” said Lizzo in a statement. YITTY designs come from sizes XS to 6X, emphasizing what Lizzo does best: embracing natural beauty just as it comes, and making women feel good. “It’s not high, it’s not low. It’s not big, it’s not small. It’s just your size.”
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
POPSUGAR

Megan Thee Stallion Wears Clashing Animal Prints to the 2022 Grammys

Megan Thee Stallion's look for the 2022 Grammy Awards is, in a word, wild. The rapper played with animal prints for the star-studded event on April 3 in Las Vegas, wearing a leopard-patterned Roberto Cavalli dress with a clashing tiger print on the interior lining of the gown. The sexy silhouette consisted of a hip-high slit and one-shoulder neckline that was finished with a thick band of yellow gemstones. A single brooch at the top of her leg slit added to the sparkle and drew attention to her leggy moment as she posed for photos. Megan accessorized with snake-like earrings that nearly grazed the tips of her shoulders, armfuls of chunky gold bangles, plenty of bold rings, and strappy black patent-leather Giuseppe Zanotti stiletto sandals.
LAS VEGAS, NV
In Style

Rihanna's Latest Maternity Look Included a Hot Pink Feathered Minidress

Rihanna has continually served us with iconic maternity looks throughout her pregnancy. Her latest evening look is a switch-up from her signature bump-baring crop tops, sheer dresses, and lingerie dressing. The billionaire stepped out for dinner in Santa Monica wearing an ultra-minidress. Rihanna was spotted grabbing a bite at her...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Lizzo Impressively Hikes in 7-Inch Gun-Shaped Heels With Pink Bodysuit While Promoting New Music

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Lizzo shows that even dirt can’t stop her from wearing statement-making shoes. In a video posted on Instagram Tuesday, the “Rumors” singer sat on a hill covered in dirt while wearing a contrasting outfit as she read “Why I Love Men: The Joys of Dating.” She promoted forthcoming new music in caption, noting “About Damn Time” releases on April 14. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lizzo (@lizzobeeating) The “Truth...
YOGA
E! News

Rihanna Showcases Playful Pink Maternity Look While Out in L.A.

Watch: Rihanna Shines BRIGHT at Fenty Beauty Event. The 34-year-old pregnant singer showcased yet another playful maternity style while out to dinner in Los Angeles Saturday, April 2. Rihanna sported a $2,290 spaghetti strap fuchsia mohair and recycled nylon Saint Laurent mini dress with a seafoam feather trim, paired with $606 mint green pointed The Attico pumps and a mint green, faux feather, pearl handle Dries Van Noten clutch, plus an emerald ring.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Tracee Ellis Ross Dances in Double Denim & Colorful Nike Sneakers in Her Pattern Beauty Brand Promo

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. If it’s one thing that Tracee Ellis Ross likes to do, it’s dance in funny Instagram videos. Yesterday, the “Black-ish” star used the platform to model her new tortoise-print hair pick from her Pattern Beauty brand. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tracee Ellis Ross (@traceeellisross) Ross went with a blue denim button-up — which she rolled up the sleeves — that from afar didn’t appear like it was made...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Fall 2022 Trend: Maxi vs. Mini

Click here to read the full article. The return of the Y2K movement and its subsequent miniskirt frenzy continued from spring into the fall season, creating the perfect contrast with fall’s equally ubiquitous maxi-length skirts. When it comes to the short side of the story, Coperni’s celebration of the “Euphoria”-meets-Gen-Z-meets-Y2K love affair presented a playful array of miniskirts and cropped tops, making it a vibrant addition to the trend. “It’s like a sci-fi ‘Euphoria,’” said Arnaud Vaillant, cofounder of the brand along with his husband, Sébastien Meyer. Wrap denim miniskirts paired with hooded fitted tops felt young and ready for the...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Pamela Anderson Puts Preppy Spin on Her Bombshell Style for ‘The View’ in Plunging Lace Top, Satin Pink Skirt & Pointy Pumps

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Pamela Anderson looked ultra-chic as she arrived at ABC Studios for a taping of “The View” in New York City on Tuesday. The “Baywatch” alum has been making rounds to promote her upcoming stint in the Broadway musical, “Chicago.” The model made a case for spring in a cropped cream and pink jacket. The motorcycle-inspired number was adorned with pink circles around the collar, on the bodice and on the cuffs. Anderson continued with...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
SheKnows

Short Story Long: Bold & Beautiful’s Paris Unveils a Radically Revamped Look

The Bold and the Beautiful‘s Diamond White has broken out a number of eye-catching looks since she first debuted as Paris back in November of 2020. The Forrester employee always has a plethora of unique and incredible outfits, of course — a must-have for someone who works for one of the world’s premiere fashion companies — but White herself has always upped Paris’ style game as she’s brought her own touch to the character.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Zendaya Goes Bold in a Black Cutout Floor-Length Dress and Matching Crystal-Embellished Pumps for Saint Laurent

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Zendaya knows how to make a sleek statement – no matter the occasion. On Friday night, “Spider-Man: No Way Home” star attended the Saint Laurent pre-Oscar event that took place in Los Angeles. The gathering was star-studded and had appearances from gusts like Zoë Kravitz, Hailey Bieber and Andie MacDowell. As for Zendaya’s look, styled by her trusted stylist and FN’s Style Influencer of the Year Law Roach, she wore a black gown that...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Selfridges Teams With Jacquemus on Takeover Project ‘Le Bleu’

Click here to read the full article. British department store Selfridges is teaming with Jacquemus on a takeover project titled “Le Bleu” ahead of the summer. From May 3, the retailer’s The Corner Shop space on Oxford Street will be turned into a surrealist retail concept inspired by Simon Porte Jacquemus’ own bathroom.More from WWDFront Row at Jacquemus Fall 2021Jacquemus Fall 2021Backstage at Jacquemus RTW Spring 2021 The space will offer the brand’s bestselling Chiquito and Bambino bags in exclusive colorways; an exclusive range of hoodies, T-shirts and towels; the brand’s photography book, “Marseille Je T’aime,” and pieces from the Le Splash...
BUSINESS
WWD

Midnight Studios Launches Denim Collection

Click here to read the full article. Midnight Studios launches on Monday their first denim offering under Midnight Studios Jeans. The collection that made its debut at Midnight Studios’ first runway show includes black, natural and raw indigo denim jeans and jackets made with Italian embossed and hand-painted patches, branded chrome hardware and Western cut yolk patterns. Prices range from $500 for the jeans and $600 for the jackets.More from WWDThe Standout Fashion Looks From the 2022 CMT Music Awards: PHOTOSA Look at Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Couple Style: See the PhotosHarry Styles' Most Fashionable Moments: See the Photos Designer Shane...
LOS ANGELES, CA
hypebeast.com

Hélas Keeps It Classic For First Web-Exclusive Capsule

Following the unveiling of its retro-infused Spring 2022 collection, French label Hélas returns to inaugurate its all-new web-exclusive drop format with a concise twelve-piece capsule. Designed to offer its community a myriad of drops and collaborations exclusively via its website throughout the year, Hélas hones in on what it’s...

