ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deptford Township, NJ

Two Sweet Boutique is the perfect place to score delicious baked treats

Localish
Localish
 5 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Tufyj_0fDabeB800

Two Sweet Boutique in Deptford, New Jersey, offers a variety of cookies so big, they're more like a pastry.

You will find unique varieties such as churro cookies, bananas foster cookies, cannoli cookies and more.

Baker Alex Coyle says, "We probably add at least like three new items a week. We try to keep it fresh."

Their signature pull-apart cinnamon roll monkey bread is perfect for sharing and comes with an cup of yummy vanilla glaze for dipping.

Two Sweet boutique is open Thursday through Sundays.

Keto and gluten friendly items are available on Fridays.

Comments / 0

Related
ABC4

This popular diner chain will be offering endless breakfasts for $6.99

UTAH (ABC4) – As inflation causes prices to soar across the board affecting food and gas, one national diner chain is hoping to make eating out a little less taxing on your wallet. Denny’s, the nationwide diner chain will be offering an endless breakfast for the low price of $6.99. The company says the promotion, […]
The Kitchn

The $4 Aldi Dessert I Bring to Every Party I’m Invited To

For the first time in two years, invitations to dinner with friends seem to outnumber the shows in my Netflix queue. I’m the first to admit that I’m a bit rusty when it comes to hosting these days, and I can only assume others are too. That’s why I am committed to contributing to the culinary portion of every celebration (no matter how small!). Lately, I’ve been offering to bring dessert because, well, I’m a big fan of baked goods and, also, I have a secret shortcut up my sleeve. One of my very favorite desserts is a store-bought treat that costs just $4. What is the secret sweet I’ve found? Aldi’s Dutch Apple Pie, of course!
FOOD & DRINKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Deptford Township, NJ
State
New Jersey State
Deptford Township, NJ
Lifestyle
Greyson F

Popular Pizza Restaurant Has Closed

A popular pizza restaurant has now closed for good.Unleashed Agency/Unsplash. Many pizza chains thrived during the COVID-19 shutdowns. With traditional restaurants closed and others charging an arm and a leg for delivery, pizza shops around the United States turned in some of their best numbers due to having a built-in delivery system already in place. However, that didn’t prove to be the case with all pizza restaurants, as some have not been able to fully weather the storm, and the culmination of the pandemic, food shortages, worker issues, and rising costs, have forced several to close up shop in recent months. That list of closed pizza restaurants now has a new entry.
Greyson F

Short-Lived Restaurant Closes, Blames Staff

Another restaurant in town has closed.Tim Mosshold/Unsplash. Sometimes favorable reviews are not enough to save a restaurant. B Gastrobar in Gilbert discovered this the hard way. The restaurant, which had been open for a year and a half, excelled in offering patrons an exceptional experience. It had a 4.9 (out of 5) rating on Facebook, with similar review numbers on Google and Yelp. However, despite the glowing reviews, the restaurant has now shut its doors for good.
GILBERT, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bananas Foster#Gluten#Glaze#Pastry#Food Drink#Sweet Boutique
TheStreet

McDonald's Newest Sandwich is For Adventurous Eaters

While some fast-food chains continue to fire shots in the chicken-sandwich wars, others simply prefer to sit out the fight and come up with elaborate new ways to keep their customers' attention. McDonald's (MCD) - Get McDonald's Corporation Report is not known for the former strategy, preferring to lean on...
RESTAURANTS
shefinds

Nutritionists Say This Is The Worst Ingredient To Add To Your Eggs—It Causes Indigestion!

Eggs, as you may very well know, are one of the most versatile foods out there with a wide array of health benefits due to protein and vitamin contents. One common mistake many of us make, health experts explain, involves adding fattening or high-calorie ingredients to our eggs for flavor, which we might end up regretting later if we frequently suffer from indigestion. We checked in with nutritionists and asked which ingredient, in their opinion, is the worst for causing indigestion and why. Read on for tips and suggestions from Alisha Temples, MS, CNS, LDN, licensed nutritionist, Lisa Jacobsen, FDN-P, FNLP, functional nutrition practitioner, and Nataly Komova, RD, registered dietitian and fitness expert.
NUTRITION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Keto
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
The Kitchn

Aldi Just Leaked Info on 137 New Groceries Hitting Stores This April — These Are the 10 We’re Most Excited About

Make room in your fridge and freezer. April’s Aldi Finds are coming in cold and ready to eat. We got a sneak peek at the list of what’s to come next month, and the overwhelming theme seems to be minimal prep and maximal flavor. And we are excited about it! There are frozen veggies, snacks, dinners, whole meal kits, and desserts. There’s also a trio of flavored butters that we can’t wait to try. Let’s take a look at our top 10 picks!
Localish

Localish

7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
917K+
Views
ABOUT

Good food. Good people. Good living. Localish is all about bringing out the good in America’s cities.

 https://abc.com/shows/localish

Comments / 0

Community Policy