Olivia Rodrigo Is Partnering Up With Glossier

As a recovering blonde, I know the struggle of maintaining my color while warding off brassiness and dousing myself in purple shampoos. It seems like I can leave the salon chair with icy cool color, and after just a few washes, I’m left with a weirdly warm color again. But maintaining blonde hair at home is surprisingly easy–and not expensive. The solution to your blonde hair woes? A hair toner. You might already be familiar with toners if you’re a faux blonde or a blonde with highlights. But you can also do them at home, with shockingly similar results to what you'd get at the salon. Here to fill us in on everything we need to know are two qualified experts: Celebrity hairstylist and IGK Co-founder Chase Kusero and Matrix Brand Ambassador and celebrity hairstylist Castillo.

HAIR CARE ・ 2 DAYS AGO