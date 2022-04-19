The 2022 Brisket King NYC Kicks Off BBQ Season On April 20th at Pig Beach in Brooklyn

Every year the BBQ season is launched in low and slow fashion with Food Karma Projects' Brisket King NYC. This year, it fittingly falls on 4/20, so get ready to celebrate all the meaty munchies.

Brisket from Brisket King 2021 @erfedida

This year marks the 10th anniversary of the meat lovers fest. As usual, the event is ALL-INCLUSIVE featuring delicious brisket-centric dishes from over a dozen chefs and restaurants in addition to beer, cider and spirits. Fittingly this year's event falls smack in the middle of Passover and will feature plenty of holiday-friendly dishes and drinks in the middle of the event you have grown to know and love.

2022 Brisket King Participants:

PLUS

Beer and cider from Aval, Brooklyn Cider House, Boulevard Brewing Co., Ramstein, Romilly and Austin Eastciders

Brisket & Cider Collaborations from Blue Smoke, Sand’s Jerk Hut and Brooklyn Cider House

Spirits from Michters

Hot sauce tastings from Coney Island Saucery and Rocket Fuel Foods

Celebrity judges and awards ceremony at 8PM

*This will be an outdoor event, rain or shine. 21 and over.