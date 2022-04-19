ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

The 2022 Brisket King NYC Kicks Off BBQ Season On April 20th at Pig Beach in Brooklyn

 1 day ago

Every year the BBQ season is launched in low and slow fashion with Food Karma Projects' Brisket King NYC. This year, it fittingly falls on 4/20, so get ready to celebrate all the meaty munchies.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Eavt8_0fDaX3rm00
Brisket from Brisket King 2021@erfedida

This year marks the 10th anniversary of the meat lovers fest. As usual, the event is ALL-INCLUSIVE featuring delicious brisket-centric dishes from over a dozen chefs and restaurants in addition to beer, cider and spirits. Fittingly this year's event falls smack in the middle of Passover and will feature plenty of holiday-friendly dishes and drinks in the middle of the event you have grown to know and love.

Get your tickets to 2022 Brisket King NYC now!

2022 Brisket King Participants:

PLUS

  • Beer and cider from Aval, Brooklyn Cider House, Boulevard Brewing Co., Ramstein, Romilly and Austin Eastciders
  • Brisket & Cider Collaborations from Blue Smoke, Sand’s Jerk Hut and Brooklyn Cider House
  • Spirits from Michters
  • Hot sauce tastings from Coney Island Saucery and Rocket Fuel Foods
  • Celebrity judges and awards ceremony at 8PM

*This will be an outdoor event, rain or shine. 21 and over.

#Pig Beach#Coney Island#Food Drink#Food Karma Projects#Brisket King Nyc#Nj Matt Fisher#Queens Custom Barbecue#Morgan#Ny Leeland Avellino#Avellino Family Barbecue#Westwood#Friends Of Firefighters
