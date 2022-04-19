The 2022 Brisket King NYC Kicks Off BBQ Season On April 20th at Pig Beach in Brooklyn
Every year the BBQ season is launched in low and slow fashion with Food Karma Projects' Brisket King NYC. This year, it fittingly falls on 4/20, so get ready to celebrate all the meaty munchies.
This year marks the 10th anniversary of the meat lovers fest. As usual, the event is ALL-INCLUSIVE featuring delicious brisket-centric dishes from over a dozen chefs and restaurants in addition to beer, cider and spirits. Fittingly this year's event falls smack in the middle of Passover and will feature plenty of holiday-friendly dishes and drinks in the middle of the event you have grown to know and love.
Get your tickets to 2022 Brisket King NYC now!
2022 Brisket King Participants:
- Joe Musngi, SmoKING of Meats, Belleville, NJ
- Matt Fisher, Queens Custom Barbecue, Queens, NY with Matthew Deaton of Allman's Bar-B-Q, Fredricksburg, VA
- Cenobillo Canalizo, Morgan’s Brooklyn Barbecue, Brooklyn, NY
- Leeland Avellino, Avellino Family Barbecue, Norwalk, CT
- Bret Lunsford, Blue Smoke, Manhattan, NY
- Jesse Jones, Chef Jesse Concepts, NJ
- Robert Austin Cho, Kimchi Smoke, Westwood, NJ
- Nicholas Bavaro, Friends of Firefighters, Engine 157, Staten Island
- Darlene Lawrence, Sand’s Jerk Hut, Brooklyn, NY
- Ruben Santana, Bark Barbecue, Queens, NY
- Jeff Schmidt, Hindsight Barbecue, Waterbury, CT
- Chef Therdtus Tony Rittaprom, Zabb PuTawn, Manhattan, NY
- Chef Francis, Tong Brooklyn, Brooklyn, NY
- Chef Paul Austin, East Village Meat Market (representing Little Ukraine!)
- With Aaron Epstein (Coney Island Saucery) and Jeff Blane (Rocket Fuel Foods) bringing on the sauces!
PLUS
- Beer and cider from Aval, Brooklyn Cider House, Boulevard Brewing Co., Ramstein, Romilly and Austin Eastciders
- Brisket & Cider Collaborations from Blue Smoke, Sand’s Jerk Hut and Brooklyn Cider House
- Spirits from Michters
- Hot sauce tastings from Coney Island Saucery and Rocket Fuel Foods
- Celebrity judges and awards ceremony at 8PM
*This will be an outdoor event, rain or shine. 21 and over.
