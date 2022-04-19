UW Health, UnityPoint Health-Meriter to ease visitor restrictions

WISC-TV/Channel3000

MADISON, Wis. — With COVID-19 case levels on the decline, two local hospitals plan to ease some visitor restrictions.

UW Health and UnityPoint Health-Meriter will now let adult patients be accompanied by two people instead of just one, and siblings will be able to accompany pediatric patients in clinics for ambulatory appointments, officials announced Tuesday.

“We know these restrictions have been hard on loved ones,” UnityPoint Health-Meriter CEO Sue Erickson said. “We appreciate our patients’ and visitors’ understanding as we work to reduce the risk of transmission in these places of healing.”

UW Health will also allow two visitors aged 16 and older in the emergency department, while UnityPoint Health-Meriter will still only allow one. These policies are subject to change based on COVID-19 transmission levels.

All visitors must still go through registrations and COVID-19 screening and must wear a medical-grade face covering.

