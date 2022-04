PHOENIX — A Phoenix man will spend 10 years behind bars after being convicted of selling fentanyl to a woman who died after taking the drug, authorities said on Thursday. Reyes Luis Holguin, 29, was sentenced in December and agreed this week to also pay $6,103 in restitution to the family of the woman who died, the United States Attorney’s Office, District of Arizona, said in a press release. Holguin will also have five years of supervised release after his prison term concludes.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 24 DAYS AGO