Five Finger Death Punch’s Ivan Moody Teases New Music

By Music News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFive Finger Death Punch's Ivan Moody shared a teaser on social media for what appeas to be the band's next single “Welcome To The Circus.” Five Finger Death Punch's ninth studio album is due out later this year. They also announced the dates for a headlining U.S....

