Must-watch games on the 2022 college football schedule

It's never too early to get a look ahead to the 2022 college football schedule, not with how many important and impactful games there are to be played.
Last season saw two first-time teams make the College Football Playoff, and the 2022 season could find another batch of new contenders to make the final four again.
National championship favorites will get challenged early in the season while would-be elite teams get an opportunity to make a statement right away.
With the College Football Playoff selection committee placing a heavy emphasis on strength of schedule and quality of opponents, schools are starting to open up their non-conference slates to get better teams on their calendar as early as possible.
Scroll through to see the must-watch games on this year's schedule.
It's not often you see the underdog push anybody around in college football. Usually, it's the big schools that get their way and clean up in the biggest games. Just six of 130 FBS programs have made up almost 80 percent of the playoff berths since 2014, so there definitely is a concentration of ...
Like it or not, the transfer portal has changed college football. Whether players want a new opportunity because of a coaching change, or a chance to play sooner, the portal is a major part of roster building in the modern age. And with that freedom comes a lot of interest in elite players ...
According to a report from The Michigan Insider, the Michigan Wolverines have lost a defensive lineman to the NCAA Transfer Portal. The Michigan Insider is reporting that DL Jack Stewart, who is a former 3-star offensive lineman recruit who was switched to defense, has decided to enter the portal. From...
The already high-profile recruitment of No. 1 2023 prospect Arch Manning appears to have taken another interesting turn. In addition to perennial favorites Georgia, Texas, and Alabama, the quarterback is now being courted by an up-and-comer in the ACC: the University of Virginia. That, according to ...
LSU landed a notable commitment in the college football transfer portal as former Ohio State cornerback Sevyn Banks pledged to the Tigers for the 2022 season. Banks' addition comes as head coach Brian Kelly faces a major rebuilding project in the LSU secondary in his first offseason with the ...
Notre Dame added its sixth ESPN 300 prospect to the 2023 class on Tuesday, when wide receiver Braylon James announced his commitment to the Irish. James is a 6-foot-2, 175-pound prospect from Del Valle High School in Del Valle, Texas and is ranked No. 46 overall. He chose Notre Dame over TCU and Stanford, and had offers from LSU, Georgia, Ohio State, Texas and Oregon among others.
This is a make-or-break season for D.J. Uiagalelei as the starting quarterback of the Clemson football team. While Dabo Swinney’s Clemson football program is poised to bounce back after a down year a season ago, so much of that rides on the improved play of second-year starting quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei.
Spencer Rattler started last season as a Heisman favorite at Oklahoma, but a midseason QB change resulted in the quarterback transferring to South Carolina. It sounds like getting away from the Sooners was exactly what he needed. "A lot of guys don't get another chance, to start over where they're ...
The Auburn Tigers are needing to make a push over the next several months on the recruiting trail leading up to the start of the 2022 season. It will begin with the “Tiger Takeover“. While winning recruiting battles in the state of Alabama is important, Bryan Harsin and...
Almost five months after Lincoln Riley shocked the college football world and left Oklahoma for USC, the head coach wrote an open letter the Player's Tribune to Sooner fans in an effort to explain his decision to move on. "As much as my family and I loved Norman and cherished the success we were ...
After beating archrival Mississippi State in the Egg Bowl for the second straight season in 2021, Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin tweeted “takes everyone” and “#PartyInTheSip.”. As the Rebels celebrated their best regular season in school history, quarterback Matt Corral, who rewrote the record books in...
Heather Dinich, who covers the College Football Playoff for ESPN, recently took a look at the path to the College Football Playoff (subscription required) for the top 10 teams in ESPN's preseason FPI (...)
The preseason took one major leap forward recently after ESPN released its first Top 25 college football rankings according to its Football Power Index It's the usual suspects at the top of the polls this spring, but as last season showed, it's always possible for some unexpected contender to push ...
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee is set to execute its first inmate Thursday since the start of the pandemic, planning a lethal injection procedure that has become less common in the state than the electric chair in recent years. Oscar Smith, 72, is scheduled to die for the 1989...
With former star quarterback Matt Corral now heading to the NFL, Ole Miss is tasked with selecting a new starting signal-caller ahead of the 2022 season. While the Rebels have spent the last month-and-a-half going through spring practices, Ole Miss’ quarterbacks have been putting in plenty of work – which has allowed head coach Lane Kiffin to get a better idea of who his starter will be this coming season.
Lane Kiffin is entering his third season as the coach at Ole Miss, and he's tasked with sustaining the success for which the groundwork was laid last season when the Rebels went 10-3 and made the Sugar Bowl for the first time since the 2015 season. If he's going to sustain that success, though, he'll have to do it without former star Matt Corral, who will be one of the first quarterbacks off the board in the upcoming 2022 NFL Draft. Also gone are running backs Jerrion Ealy and Snoop Conner, as well as wide receivers Dontario Drummond and Braylon Sanders.
Comments / 0