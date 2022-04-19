ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami-dade County, FL

FBI: Man wearing hat, face mask robs Space Coast Credit Union in Miami-Dade

Click10.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – The FBI released surveillance images Tuesday of a man who they said robbed a bank in Miami-Dade County last week. The robbery was...

www.local10.com

Comments / 1

Related
KRQE News 13

Man robs Albuquerque credit union in fur-lined jacket

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The FBI is offering a reward for information that leads to the arrest of a man who robbed a southeast Albuquerque credit union Friday morning. Officials say around 10:16 a.m., a man wearing a black hooded jacket with fur around the hood and wrists entered the Rio Grande Credit Union at 301 […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Click10.com

Man with history of violence under investigation for possible hate crime in Broward

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A man who is under investigation for a possible hate crime in Broward County has a documented history of violence in Miami-Dade County, records show. The Florida Department of Corrections released Maurice Antwan Charles from prison on Dec. 14, 2021. About four months later, he was back behind bars at the Broward County Main Jail. Officers arrested the 36-year-old convicted felon, who is known as “Big Jit” and “Big Youngster,” on Tuesday for a battery in Fort Lauderdale. He remained in jail on Wednesday afternoon.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
Miami-dade County, FL
Crime & Safety
County
Miami-dade County, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Click10.com

Officials: Florida deputy shoots armed woman who was chasing ex

BRANDON, Fla. – Officials say a Florida deputy shot and wounded an armed woman who had been chasing her ex-boyfriend. The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office says the 39-year-old woman was shot Monday outside a Brandon day care center. The victim told deputies that he was getting out of...
BRANDON, FL
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Best Place in America to Own a Beach House

The price of residential real estate has skyrocketed in the past two years. No single reason accounts for this, but several have contributed. Some have sought to find investment properties on the water. According to a recent report, the best place in America to own a beach home is Gulf Shores, Alabama, which is on […]
GULF SHORES, AL
The Independent

Decomposing bodies of mother and twins found dead in car in Florida

Florida police are investigating the deaths of a mother and her 3-year-old twins, after their bodies were found decomposing inside a Cadillac on Friday.Officers arrived to the Manatee Cove apartment complex in the city of Mebourne on Sunday night, after a 911 caller reported a suspicious vehicle with a “really bad stench” coming from inside.“The windows are all fogged. They said there’s like a really bad stench coming out of it,” the caller said, according to WFTV. “But, you can’t see into the car because the windows are so fogged.”Police identified those inside as Andrea Langhorst, 35, and her twins...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Bank Robbery#Alfa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Face Mask
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Complex

Baby Cino, 20-Year-Old Miami Rapper, Fatally Shot Moments After Release From Jail

A 20-year-old artist from the Miami area was fatally shot just moments after being released from jail. Baby Cino, the artist in question, was released from the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in Miami-Dade County last Wednesday. Per a report from the Miami Herald, Cino—whose real name was Timothy Starks—was picked up in a red Nissan. As the vehicle turned onto the Palmetto Expressway, it was hit with multiple gunshots, with both Starks and the driver (since identified as Dante Collins Banks) being struck.
MIAMI, FL
The Independent

Personal injury lawyer who mowed down four people in parking lot because of ‘voices’ in her head is suspended from Florida Bar

A personal injury attorney in Florida who allegedly drove over four people with her car because she was hearing voices in her head has been suspended from the state Bar. Beatrice Bijoux, 31, has been charged with one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, one count of high speed or wanton fleeing and four counts of attempted murder, according to The Miami Herald.Witnesses claim Ms Bijoux was driving her car outside The Fresh Market in Stuart, Florida, on 22 February when she allegedly began running people down with her car by driving on the sidewalk. They said the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WALA-TV FOX10

Citing largest amount of promethazine he’s seen in one car, judge revokes bond of Mobile murder defendant

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - An accused murderer who was out on bail is heading back to jail after a judge removed his bond Tuesday because of a new arrest. Darrion Montreal Johnson, 31, is one of five people charged with killing a 62-year-old woman on Roderick Road in September 2020. It was revenge, authorities said at the time, for a murder that the woman’s son is accused of committing.
MOBILE, AL
Daily Voice

Woman Shot Dead At Car Wash In South Jersey: Prosecutor

A 28-year-old woman was found fatally shot last in the parking lot of a self-service car wash, authorities said. Palmyra police were called to the Hot Wet & Wax establishment at approximately 10:45 p.m. Monday April 18 on Filmore Street for a report of an unconscious female who was bleeding, according to Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina and Palmyra Police Chief Meghan Campbell.
The Independent

Florida officials fight back against rowdy spring breakers

Rowdy spring break crowds have forced curfews and led some establishments to close their doors from Miami Beach to Florida's Panhandle.Law enforcement officials in Bay County, Florida, said Sunday that they won't tolerate the bad behavior from spring breakers after a 21-year-old from Alabama was shot in the foot Sunday during a shooting in Panama City Beach.”The crowd that has been here this weekend, there are no words that can describe the way they have behaved themselves, conducted themselves and the amount of laws they have broken,” Panama City Beach police Chief J.R. Talamantez said during a news conference...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Complex

Black Police Officer’s Lawsuit Against Department Alleges Cops Talked About Killing Black Lives Matter Protesters

A federal lawsuit filed Monday morning by a Black police officer claims his white superiors expressed a desire to kill Black Lives Matter protestors in a group text chain. As reported by NBC News, Officer Mark Miles in Montgomery County, Maryland also accused his former supervisor Sgt. Stephanie Harvey, who is named as a defendant in the suit, of making racist comments toward him after he was transferred to Harvey’s “Shift 5” division in spring 2020, claiming she often referred to him as “colored” in front of his colleagues.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy