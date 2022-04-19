ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mahanoy City, PA

Winter’s last gasp

Times News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePanther Valley’s Stephen Hood (20) and Drew Kokinda bracket a Mahanoy Area base runner...

www.tnonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

Hunterdon County girls sports weekly roundup, April 19

The North Hunterdon girls received a welcome invitation Monday when the Penn Relays released its field for the girls Championship of America Distance Medley Relay. The Lions’ Sophia Reich, Sabrina May, Alexa LaSasso and Paige Boyce were one of only 15 quartets to be invited to compete in the DMR. The Lions earned their invitation with the 12:14.36 (No. 5 in the state during this past indoor season) they ran at the New Balance Indoor Nationals last month.
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
The Morning Call

All-Area boys basketball: Allentown Central Catholic’s Jahrel Vigo is the 2021-22 season’s rookie of the year

Allentown Central Catholic boys basketball coach Dennis Csensits said that it’s unusual for any freshman to get to play in his program, much less become a starter. But Jahrel Vigo was that unusual talent that earned a starting role for the 2021-22 Vikings one season after the program won a PIAA 4A championship. Vigo not only got into the starting lineup but stayed there throughout a 21-6 ...
ALLENTOWN, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy