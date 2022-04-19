Winter’s last gasp

The North Hunterdon girls received a welcome invitation Monday when the Penn Relays released its field for the girls Championship of America Distance Medley Relay. The Lions’ Sophia Reich, Sabrina May, Alexa LaSasso and Paige Boyce were one of only 15 quartets to be invited to compete in the DMR. The Lions earned their invitation with the 12:14.36 (No. 5 in the state during this past indoor season) they ran at the New Balance Indoor Nationals last month.
Allentown Central Catholic boys basketball coach Dennis Csensits said that it’s unusual for any freshman to get to play in his program, much less become a starter. But Jahrel Vigo was that unusual talent that earned a starting role for the 2021-22 Vikings one season after the program won a PIAA 4A championship. Vigo not only got into the starting lineup but stayed there throughout a 21-6 ...
Schuylkill Valley rallies to hand Brandywine Heights its first league loss. Brandywine and Schuylkill Valley taking to the volleyball court on Tuesday night. The Bullets suffering their first league loss of the season in five sets.
Which teams are leading the way in area spring high school sports? We take a look at everything from boys' tennis to girls' lacrosse. Pennsbury in the Suburban One League Patriot Division and North Penn in the SOL Colonial are both really getting it done and look like two of the top teams in the district if not the state.
