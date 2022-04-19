ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Falls, NY

Police: Little Falls man broke into house with knife

By Harrison Gereau
 1 day ago

DOLGEVILLE, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – At around 1:11 a.m. on April 17, New York State Police responded to a report of a burglary in progress at a home in Dolgeville. Police say that John H. Austin Jr., 54, of Little Falls, had broken into the home by kicking in the front door. Once he got in, Austin allegedly went to a bedroom, where he threatened a man living in the home with a knife.

The victim grabbed the knife from Austin and was able to escape. With the help of another person who lived in the house, the victim then restrained Austin until police arrived. Police say Austin knew the two residents prior to the incident.

Austin was arrested, and charged with the following:

  • First-degree burglary (Felony)
  • Third-degree criminal mischief (Felony)
  • Fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon (Misdemeanor)
  • Second-degree menacing (Misdemeanor)
Austin was processed at New York State Police’s Fonda barracks and arraigned in Oppenheim Town Court. He was sent to Fulton County Jail on $10,000 bail and is due back in court on May 6.

