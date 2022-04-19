ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newberry, SC

Women’s lacrosse falls to Wingate

By Courtesy of Newberry College
Newberry Observer
Newberry Observer
 2 days ago
NEWBERRY — The Newberry College Wolves women’s lacrosse team (10-3, 4-2 SAC) fell to the No. 24 Wingate Bulldogs by a final score of 15-13, despite a fourth-quarter comeback attempt.

The defenses made themselves known early in the first period as both teams forced multiple turnovers, but that changed midway through the period as Chloe Wood (Sherwood Park, Alberta, Canada) got the Wolves on the board first. Marissa Plumer (Chester, Md.) then converted on a free-position attempt shortly after to extend the lead to 2-0. However, the Bulldogs were able to tie the game up with a pair of quick goals just over 30 seconds apart. Heather Johnston (Merritt Island, Fla.) found the back of the net to retake the lead. Cassell Richardson (Forest, Va.) followed that up by providing a nice feed to Robin Hall (Rockledge, Fla.) for the score to put the Wolves up by two, but the Bulldogs once again tied up the game before taking the lead late in the period.

Wingate carried the momentum into the second quarter with a pair of goals, but Wood and Johnston each scored their second goals of the game to cut the lead back down to one. However, the Bulldogs were able to put up one more goal before the end of the half to send the Wolves into the break trailing 6-8.

The Bulldogs came out hot in the third quarter, scoring six goals. Wood completed a hat trick to take back some momentum; however, the Wolves were held scoreless the remainder of the period.

With things seeming bleak, the Wolves were determined to not go down without a fight. Serena Elias (Myrtle Beach) scored early in the fourth quarter, and Plumer followed it up by scoring back-to-back goals to seize the momentum. The Bulldogs slowed the Wolves for a moment with a goal to go back up by five, but Plumer found Richardson to continue the offensive barrage. Plumer then converted on a free-position attempt, and Elias found the back of the net again a little over 30 seconds later to cut the lead down to two. However, despite the impressive fourth quarter performance, Wingate used up enough of the clock to hold on to win to give the Wolves their third loss of the season.

Plumer led the way with five points on four goals and an assist, and Wood was not far behind, scoring a hat trick while also picking up an assist. Johnston and Elias each scored twice while Hall and Richardson found the back of the net as well. Defensively, Hall, Kaitlyn Mason (Cocoa Beach, Fla.) and Madalyn Messersmith (Stevensville, Md.) each caused a pair of turnovers. Also, despite taking the loss in goal, Mack Dorr (Riverhead, N.Y.) was able to save 11 shots while securing six ground balls.

