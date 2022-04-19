How Consuming Marijuana Can Affect Your Job in Colorado
By Toni Gee
Mix 104.3 KMXY
2 days ago
Recreational and medicinal use of cannabis is legal in the state of Colorado, but just how much does the law protect your job?. The unofficial holiday of cannabis consumers, April 20, comes once a year and there are tons of people who celebrate here in Colorado. The day after...
On April 1, you'll be able to go to dispensaries to buy recreational marijuana. Economists say this could be a massive plus for our state, but there's one major question. Can supply keep up with demand?. Dispensaries like High Desert Relief are looking forward to the legalization of recreational marijuana;...
A newly released and undeniably well-timed poll shows that a strong majority of Americans are in favor of recreational marijuana being made legal at the federal level. Results from the CBS News and YouGov poll, which follows similarly encouraging data from prior surveys of a complementary nature, were unveiled on 4/20. The survey sees participants answering whether they think the recreational use of marijuana should be legal, or not legal, under federal law. A reported 66 percent ( or two-thirds) of participants said they think such use should be federally legal, while 34 percent said the opposite.
The data is in and you can now see how much refund money you're eligible to receive from the Colorado state tax. According to a new report from Axios, the state of Colorado is refunding $525.5 million this year in taxes, so just how much of that are you receiving?
ANOTHER batch of stimulus checks worth up to $1,200 is set to go out to thousands of Americans in just days. Under California’s Golden State I (GSS 1) and Golden State Stimulus II (GSS II) programs launched in 2021, eligible residents are getting up to $1,100 and $1,200 respectively.
This article was originally published on The Fresh Toast and appears here with permission. The majority of states that have fully embraced recreational marijuana are blue, but there are 10 red states that are making moves to go more “green” by the end of this year. Federal legalization...
Part of the Drugs Issue of The Highlight, our home for ambitious stories that explain our world. It has been nearly a decade since the first time a majority of Americans supported legalizing cannabis. Two years ago, that number reached a record high, according to Gallup, with 68 percent supporting marijuana legalization — a number that has held steady since. That same year, as the coronavirus pandemic engulfed the country in March 2020, medical marijuana businesses were declared essential, allowing them to remain open along with pharmacies and grocery stores. It was a triumph for legalization advocates. As the New York Times reported, it was “official recognition that for some Americans, cannabis is as necessary as milk and bread.”
The House of Representatives on Wednesday passed legislation that would legalize marijuana on the federal level. The Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and Expungement (MORE) Act, which cleared the lower chamber by a vote of 220-204, removes cannabis from the Controlled Substances Act and requires courts to expunge convictions of nonviolent marijuana offenders.
WASHINGTON — Hours after legal cannabis sales begin in New Mexico, a congresswoman announces she's voted to pass legislation that would decriminalize marijuana at the federal level. The House approved the bill that decriminalizes marijuana. The Senate looks at the bill next. If passed, The Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and...
(The Center Square) – Next week’s hearing on a medical marijuana program for the state has already upset many of the Democrats at the Wisconsin Capitol who’ve pushed for legal marijuana in the state for years. The Senate Committee on Insurance, Licensing and Forestry on Monday scheduled...
Instead of giving away ice cream on 4/20, Ben & Jerry's is encouraging its fans to call on the Senate to pass the Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and Expungement Act, which would legalize cannabis on the federal level, expunge the records of nonviolent offenders and fund social and criminal-justice programs in communities most impacted by overpolicing.
When Sen. Marco Rubio (R–Fla.) was seeking the 2016 Republican presidential nomination, a local paper noted that he had "a long history speaking out against marijuana legalization." Given that history and the fact that Rubio's position is rejected by two-thirds of Americans, you might think he would be prepared to defend marijuana prohibition with cogent arguments.
Marijuana and associated paraphernalia.Marty O'Neill / Unsplash. (Denver, Colo.) Tens of thousands of marijuana enthusiasts will descend this Wednesday on Denver’s Civic Center Park for the return of the largest free 420 event in the world: the annual Mile High 420 Festival, which was suspended in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Oklahoma’s medical marijuana laws got a going-over in the state House of Representatives on Wednesday, with more than a dozen bills approved and sent to the Senate. The measures included a moratorium of up to two years on new business licenses, steep fee increases for large grow operations, a new procedure for obtaining business licenses and authorization for the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority access to grower water and electric usage records.
Democratic strongholds are positioning themselves as safe havens for women seeking abortions who live in states with new restrictions on the procedures. State efforts to safeguard access to abortion for residents and visitors are preemptive responses to a possible Supreme Court decision to unravel the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that established the legal right to an abortion before the age of viability.
(The Center Square) – Missouri voters would decide if the disbursement of medical marijuana tax revenue should remain with the Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) or be transferred to the General Assembly under a proposal in the legislature. House Joint Resolution 142, sponsored by Rep. Jason Chipman,...
Most of the Amish population resides in Ohio and the other states in the eastern portion of the country, but many Amish families have now migrated out west, including to Colorado. A few Amish people attempted to settle in Colorado during the 1900s, but these communities were short-lived due to...
Mask mandates at Denver International Airport and on RTD have been lifted, causing concern for some while others rejoice. In Colorado, we are seeing near-record lows in cases, hospitalizations and deaths.
Two-thirds of Americans want recreational marijuana use to be legal under federal law and in their own state. As more states move to legalize marijuana, most people say they wouldn't mind if a licensed marijuana business opened in their neighborhood. Recreational marijuana use remains illegal at the federal level. The...
Inflation is a word that fills many with dread. A recent Harris Poll found that 55% of Americans are worried about inflation and what it will do to their cost of living. And it’s not we’re still waiting around for inflation -- so many expenses are already elevated.
Comments / 6