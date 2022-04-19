ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

How Consuming Marijuana Can Affect Your Job in Colorado

By Toni Gee
 2 days ago
Recreational and medicinal use of cannabis is legal in the state of Colorado, but just how much does the law protect your job?. The unofficial holiday of cannabis consumers, April 20, comes once a year and there are tons of people who celebrate here in Colorado. The day after...

