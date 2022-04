Piper Sandler Senior VP Brad Slaughter speaks before the Broken Bow City Council on March 22 regarding the potential to refinance city bonds. BROKEN BOW–After a motion to postpone during the last meeting, the Broken Bow City Council voted to approve the Memorial Drive Project during the March 22 meeting. A public hearing was held regarding the Memorial Drive Paving and Storm Sewer Improvements and the bid was of $1,088,911.90 was approved to Myers Construction in Broken Bow.

BROKEN BOW, NE ・ 29 DAYS AGO