Tucson, AZ

Male pedestrian dead after a hit-and-run crash on Tucson’s west side (Tucson, AZ)

 1 day ago

On early Monday, a man lost his life after being hit by a vehicle on Tucson’s west side. As per the initial information, the fatal hit-and-run crash took place near Ironwood Hill Drive and Greasewood Road [...]

