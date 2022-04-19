Male pedestrian dead after a hit-and-run crash on Tucson’s west side (Tucson, AZ) Nationwide Report

On early Monday, a man lost his life after being hit by a vehicle on Tucson’s west side. As per the initial information, the fatal hit-and-run crash took place near Ironwood Hill Drive and Greasewood Road [...]

Read More >>

Nationwide Driving & Traffic School

Nationwide Report has teamed up with DMVEDU.ORG to bring our readers direct access to Defensive Driving Courses that are comprehensive, insightful, and proven to make you a safer driver. You’ll also have access to Driver’s Education Courses, Traffic School Courses which meet the State Courts and DMV Requirements. Complete our courses from any device - computer, smartphone or tablet. Many courses will qualify you for points removal and a car insurance discount! Get started now by visiting Nationwide Report’s website .