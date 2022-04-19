Meet the 2021-22 All-Tidewater Girls Basketball Team

Old Dominion football coach Ricky Rahne has received a one-year contract extension that keeps him with the program through the 2026 season, a school spokesman confirmed Monday. Rahne, 41, took the Monarchs to the Myrtle Beach Bowl in 2021, his first season on the sideline since being hired in December 2019. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, ODU did not play in 2020. Terms of the extension have ...

