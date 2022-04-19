ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Meet the 2021-22 All-Tidewater Girls Basketball Team

By Marty O'Brien, The Virginian-Pilot
King's Fork's Yasmine Brown looks the basket around the defense of Millbrook's Hannah Stephanites during Thursday's Class 4 state championship girls basketball game at Virginia Commonwealth University's Siegel Center March 10, 2022. Trent Sprague/The Virginian-Pilot/TNS

GIRLS PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Amari Smith

Menchville, 5-11 junior guard

  • Class 5 State Player of the Year
  • Class 5 Region B Player of the Year
  • Helped lead the Monarchs to the Class 5 state title and a 24-3 record
  • Led the Monarchs with 17 points and eight rebounds in 59-36 win over Woodgrove in state championship game
  • Averaged 21.5 points, 8.5 rebounds, four assists, three steals and two blocks per game for the Monarchs

FIRST TEAM

Yasmine Brown

King’s Fork, 5-8 senior guard

  • Class 4 State Player of the Year
  • Class 4 Region A Player of the Year
  • Helped lead the Bulldogs to a 23-3 record and the Class 4 state title
  • Scored a team-high 15 points in the 71-67 state championship game win over Millbrook.
  • Averaged 19.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 6.0 steals

Jayla Hearp

Smithfield, 5-10 senior guard

  • Class 4 all-state first team
  • Led Smithfield to a 22-2 record and the Bay Rivers District title
  • Averaged 21.0 points, eight rebounds and nine assists
  • Also named All-Tidewater in 2020
  • Signed with East Carolina

Cate Carlson

Catholic, 5-10 junior guard

  • Selected VISAA Division I all-state first team
  • Led Catholic to a 25-4 record, the TCIS title and the Division I state quarterfinals
  • Averaged 21.1 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.3 steals and made 86 3-pointers
  • Surpassed 1,500 points during the season

AJ Richardson

Manor, 5-8 junior guard

  • Selected Class 4 all-state second team
  • Scored 20 points, 10 in the fourth quarter, in a 53-48 win at Eastern View in state quarterfinals
  • Averaged 21 points, seven assists, five steals and five rebounds
  • Offers from James Madison, Hampton, UNC-Greensboro and six other Division I schools

Kennedy Harris

Hampton, 5-8 junior guard

  • Selected Class 4 all-state second team
  • Averaged an area-high 27 points
  • Scored more than 40 points twice and more than 30 points six times
  • Scored 35 points in Hampton’s win over Princess Anne, breaking Cavaliers’ five-year win-streak locally
  • Peninsula District Player of the Year

SECOND TEAM

Cyriah Griffin

King’s Fork, 5-8 sophomore guard

  • Selected Class 4 all-state second team
  • Averaged 15 points, eight assists and five steals
  • Had 12 points and 13 assists in 71-67 win over Millbrook for Class 4 state championship
  • Scored team-high 15 points in state semifinal win over Manor

Niyah Gaston

King’s Fork, 5-10 junior guard

  • Selected Class 4 all-state second team
  • Averaged 16.8 points and five rebounds
  • Made key 3-pointers in close postseason wins over Smithfield and Manor
  • Scored 13 points and had two blocks in state championship-game win over Millbrook

Diamond Wiggins

Norview, 5-10 junior guard

  • Selected Class 5 all-state first team
  • Averaged 17 points and seven rebounds as Pilots finished ranked No. 1 Hampton Roads
  • Scored 13 points in Class 5 Region B semifinal win over Woodside
  • Has offers from James Madison, VCU and Norfolk State, among others

Zakiya Stephenson

Princess Anne, 5-8 junior guard

  • Selected Class 5 all-state second team
  • Averaged 16.8 points, 6.8 assists and 5.1 rebounds and 7.3 steals
  • Scored 11 of her 12 points in the fourth quarter to lead a 20-8 run in 46-42 win over Kempsville for Class 5 Region A championship
  • Sparked run of 12 consecutive victories and state a tournament berth following return to the program

Jada Bryant

Norview, 5-9 senior forward

  • Selected Class 5 all-state first team
  • Averaged 16.9 points and 9.1 rebounds
  • Scored team-high 19 points in win over Woodside in Class 5 Region B semifinals to clinch state tournament berth
  • Had 19 points and 10 rebounds in 53-50 win over highly rated Monacan

THIRD TEAM

Kiyah Fitchett

Kempsville, 5-7 sophomore guard

  • Averaged 17.9 points, six rebounds, four assists and 5.8 steals
  • Selected Class 5 all-state first team
  • Had 18 points, eight rebounds, eight assists and five steals in Class 5 Region A semifinal win over First Colonial to clinch state tournament berth

Aaliyah Woodson

Menchville, 5-8 senior guard

  • Averaged 13.9 points, 2 assists, three rebounds and two steals points for Class 5 state champion.
  • Selected Class 5 all-state first team
  • Scored 11 points in Monarchs’ 59-56 double-overtime win over Norview in Class 5 state semifinals

Atiana Williams

Menchville, 5-7 junior guard

  • Averaged 11.3 points and seven assists
  • Selected Class 5 all-state second team
  • Had 13 points and six rebounds in 59-36 win over Woodgrove for Class 5 state championship

Kemonye Canady

Lakeland, 5-5 senior guard

  • Averaged 21 points, five rebounds and six assists for Class 3 Region A titlists
  • Selected Class 3 all-state first team
  • Scored 21 points in 69-64 win over Brentsville in Class 3 state quarterfinals.

Kyla Abraham

Smithfield, 6-5 senior center

  • Averaged 17 points, 12 rebounds and four blocks
  • Ranked among the top 65 seniors in the country
  • Signed to play for nationally ranked Baylor

