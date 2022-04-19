ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

NBA Playoff Ratings Off to Hot Start

By Liam McKeone
The Big Lead
The Big Lead
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uS98r_0fDaRKQm00

The opening weekend of the 2022 NBA playoffs was quite entertaining for basketball fans, and now we have numbers to suggest everyone felt that way. Austin Karp of the Sports Business Journal presented ratings from the first games of the first round on Tuesday and the league has to be ecstatic about the returns.

Karp later updated to make the numbers pop even more.

The official NBA PR tweet had the average at slightly above 4.03 million, clocking in at 4.05 million.

The best viewership for opening weekend in a decade is pretty good, right?

What makes these numbers especially impressive is the relative lack of big rating-drivers in the playoffs this year. LeBron James , king of ratings, and the Los Angeles Lakers are on vacation already. New York's most popular team, the Knicks, are watching from their couches too. Of the four teams in the two biggest ratings markets in the country, three aren't in the playoffs.

Of course, the "relative" aspect is important. It's not like the postseason this year is filled with a bunch of no-names the average fan doesn't know or care about. The Stephen Curry Warriors are back in full force and playing like it's 2015 again , even if they're in a somewhat non-competitive matchup. The Celtics and Nets bring immense star power to the table with the added bonus of being the most competitive first-round series, and Game 1 coming down to the final possession certainly helped matters. The Bucks and Suns are both primed for a repeat run after their introduction to the casual viewing population in last year's Finals. Philly, Miami, and Chicago's passionate fanbases are all involved.

These numbers are pretty huge for the NBA after the last few years have featured a dramatic slide in the ratings department, mostly due to COVID. Momentum will be difficult to keep up over the next week because most of the first-round series will be effectively over by Game 3 or 4 at the latest. The Boston-Brooklyn series will have to do some heavy lifting when that happens, although the drama of Game 1 suggests that won't be an issue .

But simply consider that the NBA posted their best marks in a decade without the man who dominated that entire span in LeBron. Or his biggest individual rival in Kawhi Leonard . Or without the rabid Los Angeles fanbase. It's a small step, and how the ratings shake out when there are fewer teams and fewer big names will be a better indicator of progress being made.

But there's reason for optimism, and that's been in short supply when it comes to NBA ratings in recent history. It's all the league can ask for.


This article was originally published on thebiglead.com as NBA Playoff Ratings Off to Hot Start .

Comments / 0

Related
The Big Lead

Emmanuel Acho: The Nets Are in a Play-Out Game, Not a Play-In Game

Tonight, the Brooklyn Nets will kick off the NBA playoffs (kind of), facing off against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first game of the play-in tournament. The Nets are overwhelming favorites because they employ Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, while the Cavs are missing Jarrett Allen due to a fractured finger. It will not be particularly exciting, especially given that it's not a win-or-go-home game, but it does indicate the arrival of the best part of the basketball calendar.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Big Lead

Roundup: Gilbert Gottfried Dead at 67; Trouble at CNN+; Timberwolves and Nets Win NBA Play-In Games

Rachel Maddow's new show will be weekly, not nightly ... New York lieutenant governor arrested for campaign finance scheme ... Gilbert Gottfried died at 67 ... Tributes to Gottfried poured in ... Mass shooting in Brooklyn subway station ... Latest updates on the shooting ... Abortion is now illegal in Oklahoma ... Big cuts coming for CNN+ after slow start ... More details on alleged Washington Commanders' improper financials ... Stocks fell again on Tuesday ... A review of "Father Stu" ... Monty Williams voted head coach of the year by Coach's Association ... Mark Wahlberg's house is for sale ... Mississippi woman arrested for punching softball umpire ... Spotify rebrands live audio ... Timberwolves beat Clippers in play-in game ... Nets beat the Cavs in play-in game ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Big Lead

Tim Legler Blasts James Harden Over Comments About Playoff Pressure

The Philadelphia 76ers drew a tough matchup in the first round of this year's playoffs, set to face off against the Toronto Raptors and their horde of long-armed, stingy defenders tutored by Nick Nurse. It is an especially problematic matchup because Matisse Thybulle, starting wing and All-Defense candidate, will not get vaccinated and thus will be unavailable for all games taking place in Canada. But the Sixers boast potential MVP Joel Embiid and former MVP James Harden , and the Raptors do not, so Philly remains the presumptive favorite.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Basketball
New York City, NY
Sports
The Big Lead

Bill Simmons Rapidly Backtracks After Saying 'F--k Jalen Green'

Bill Simmons made a rapid backpedal after comments he made on his most recent podcast. After he ripped Houston Rockets rookie Jalen Green on the Bill Simmons Podcast, local Houston site Chron.com (not to be confused with the Houston Chronicle) wrote about it. Simmons fired back quickly:. Simmons was discussing...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Curry
Person
Lebron James
Person
Kawhi Leonard
The Big Lead

Inside the NBA Crew Roasts Timberwolves For Celebrating Play-In Tournament Victory

The Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Los Angeles Clippers in the NBA's Play-In Tournament on Tuesday. With the victory the Timberwolves clinched their second trip to the playoffs since Kevin Garnett was still in Minnesota back in 2004. It had been a long time since the Wolves won a game that mattered in Minnesota and both the players (especially Patrick Beverley) and fans acted like it. When TNT went back to the studio after the game the entire Inside the NBA crew was there laughing at the Timberwolves.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Big Lead

Stephen A. Smith Voted Joel Embiid as MVP Because of Zoolander

The end of the NBA regular season took place on Sunday which means the last few days have been about tallying votes for regular-season awards. Most Valuable Player is dominating the discussion, as it often does. There is no clear-cut winner this season. In fact, it's a rather contentious race.
NBA
The Spun

NBA World Is Shocked By Kevin Durant Tonight

The NBA world can’t seem to believe what it’s seeing from the Brooklyn Nets superstar on Wednesday evening. Durant, arguably the best player in the world, has been frustrated by the Celtics’ pressure defense in Game 2 of the first round series. The Nets superstar has turned the ball over five times, while making just four shots from the field.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Playoffs#Nba On Tnt#Nba History#Espn#Abc#Tnt#Nets Celts#Warriors Rockets Game 4#Nba Pr#Nba Communications#The Los Angeles Lakers
The Big Lead

Roundup: Olivia Munn Discusses Hair Loss; Celtics Beat Nets In an Instant Classic; NBA MVP Finalists Announced

Brockhampton announces final album at Coachella ... Blue Jays broadcaster Buck Martinez stepping away after cancer diagnosis ... 'Secrets of Dumbledore' opening weekend box office numbers are in ... Raptors likely won't have Gary Trent, Thad Young, or Scottie Barnes for Game 2 ... Congress seeks to boost computer chip industry ... Stock futures slipped heading into the new week ... Police arrest suspect in South Carolina mall shooting ... Ukraine won't give up territory to end war with Russia ... China's economic growth beat expectations ... Spain intercepts fishing boat with three metric tons of cocaine aboard ... Marine Le Pen accused of embezzlement by EU anti-fraud body ... Olivia Munn's hair is falling out ... 2021-22 NBA Awards finalists announced ... Bucks Beat the Bulls in an ugly one ... Celtics beat the Nets in a classic ... Suns staved off a late run to beat the Pelicans ...
NBA
The Spun

A Favorite Has Emerged For The Lakers Coaching Job

The Los Angeles Lakers have a long to-do list over the offseason and getting a new head coach is at the top of it. The Lakers let go of former head coach Frank Vogel a little over a week ago after they collapsed down the stretch. They looked to be a lock for a spot in the play-in tournament before finishing with a 33-49 record.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Big Lead

Baker Mayfield Wants to Come to Your Office and Boo You

Baker Mayfield is currently stuck in limbo. The Cleveland Browns traded for Deshaun Watson and gave him a fully guaranteed contract worth $230 million. They did this before trading Mayfield, which leaves team and quarterback in a bit of a bind. Mayfield, obviously, has no intention of coming back to the building since the only way he plays is if the player his team replaced him with is suspended for misconduct off the field. The Browns don't want to ditch Mayfield for nothing but are not going to receive very attractive offers because everybody knows they need to get rid of him.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Big Lead

The Big Lead

New York City, NY
31K+
Followers
7K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

The Big Lead is the most authoritative voice in sports media coverage and a trusted source for sports news and opinion. The Big Lead team consists of sports media experts, covering the latest news in the NFL, NBA, MLB, MMA, WWE, Golf and College sports, bringing together industry insights and passionate opinions to bring the world of sports media to the everyday fan.

 https://www.thebiglead.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy