Hampton, VA

14-year-old arrested after armed robbery of Hampton convenience store

By Web Staff
 1 day ago
HAMPTON, Va. - A teenager has been arrested after an armed robbery of a convenience store on April 2.

Around 6:30 p.m., police said suspects entered the Raceway located in the 4200 block of West Mercury Boulevard. Their investigation revealed the suspects showed a gun and demanded money.

After receiving money, they ran from the business, according to police.

On April 19 police said a 14-year-old suspect was arrested. He has been charged with one count of Robbery with a Firearm, one count of Conspiracy to Commit a Felony, one count of Use of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony, and one count of Possession of a Firearm by Juvenile.

If you or anyone you know has information to help police call the Hampton Police Division at 757 - 727 - 6111 or the Crime Line at 1 - 888-LOCK-U-UP. Tipsters can also send an anonymous tip by visiting our secure tip form at P3Tips.com.

