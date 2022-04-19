ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

An independent autopsy found Patrick Lyoya was shot in the back of the head by a Michigan police officer

By Natalie Musumeci
Insider
Insider
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0l0IE2_0fDaRGts00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oymUL_0fDaRGts00
A TV display shows video evidence of a Grand Rapids police officer struggling with and shooting Patrick Lyoya at Grand Rapids City Hall on Wednesday, April 13, 2022.

Grand Rapids Police Department

  • An independent autopsy confirmed that Patrick Lyoya was shot in the back of the head by a Michigan cop, attorneys said.
  • "This independent autopsy report confirms what we all witnessed in the horrifying video footage," said lawyer Ben Crump, the AP reported.
  • Lyoya, a 26-year-old Black man, was fatally shot by a white Grand Rapids police officer during a traffic stop on April 4.

Attorneys for the family of Patrick Lyoya said on Tuesday that an independent autopsy confirmed that the 26-year-old Black man was shot in the back of the head by a Michigan cop .

Lyoya was fatally shot by a white Grand Rapids police officer during a traffic stop on April 4.

Last week, the Grand Rapids Police Department released a series of videos that showed the killing of Lyoya, who was lying face-down on the ground.

"This independent autopsy report confirms what we all witnessed in the horrifying video footage: Unarmed Patrick Lyoya was conscious until the bullet entered his head, instantly ending what could have been a long and fruitful life," the family's attorney Ben Crump said on Tuesday, according to the Associated Press .

The independent autopsy was performed by Dr. Werner Spitz, a former Detroit-area medical examiner, the Associated Press reported.

Lyoya's official autopsy report has not been released. Grand Rapids police have not publicly identified the officer that killed Lyoya, and charges haven't been filed yet against the cop.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 12

Mobile Carpet and Floor Cleaning
1d ago

fight with police, try to take his tazer, and die like a dog in the street WHICH PART OF THIS OFTEN RECURRING EVENT DONT YOU UNDERSTAND?

Reply
7
Frank N Sence
1d ago

An independent autopsy always serves the purpose of the family in mourning..... How could this autopsy be drastically different than the medical examiner?

Reply(3)
2
Related
98.7 WFGR

Michigan Police Need Your Help To Find This Biker Gang

The Carleton, Michigan Police Department needs your help identifying the members of the Iron Coffins motorcycle club who beat up a man at Wolf's Den Bar so badly that he needed 28 staples in his head and is suffering from seizures. The Carleton Police Department sent out a press release...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Grand Rapids, MI
Crime & Safety
State
Michigan State
City
Grand Rapids, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Daily Mail

Texas woman Melissa Lucio, 53, who is due to be executed in eight days after 'falsely' pleading guilty to killing her two-year-old daughter files last-ditch appeal for clemency

A woman who insists she falsely pleaded guilty to killing her two-year-old daughter in 2007, made a last-ditch attempt to stop her April 27 Texas execution on Monday. Lawyers from the Innocence Project representing Melissa Lucio, 53, filed a request for clemency with the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles, a move that Innocence Project attorney Vanessa Potkin characterized as Lucio's last legal option.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Werner Spitz
Person
Ben Crump
KTUL

Second arrest made in connection to 2017 Oklahoma City murder

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — UPDATE. Stacey Juarez was arrested in Missouri on Thursday and booked into the Jasper County Jail. An arrest warrant was issued for a second person in connection to a 2017 Oklahoma City murder. Wilson Perez, 19, was found dead at Harlow Park back in September...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Shooting#Attorneys#Ap#The Associated Press
Complex

Black Police Officer’s Lawsuit Against Department Alleges Cops Talked About Killing Black Lives Matter Protesters

A federal lawsuit filed Monday morning by a Black police officer claims his white superiors expressed a desire to kill Black Lives Matter protestors in a group text chain. As reported by NBC News, Officer Mark Miles in Montgomery County, Maryland also accused his former supervisor Sgt. Stephanie Harvey, who is named as a defendant in the suit, of making racist comments toward him after he was transferred to Harvey’s “Shift 5” division in spring 2020, claiming she often referred to him as “colored” in front of his colleagues.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Insider

Insider

365K+
Followers
26K+
Post
169M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy