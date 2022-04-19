ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

'No Mow May' bee boosting initiative growing in Wisconsin

By Associated Press
 1 day ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — More Wisconsin communities are encouraging residents to keep their lawnmowers in the garage next month to boost the population of bees and other pollinators.

Appleton became the first city to adopt the “No Mow May” initiative a couple years ago and others have followed. This year, the initiative has spread even further, to La Crosse, Wisconsin Rapids and De Pere.

The idea is to give homeowners the option of letting their lawns become a bit overgrown for a few weeks to ensure that bees that are coming out of hibernation have plenty of options for the nectar and pollen they need. Cities temporarily waive enforcement of ordinances that require homeowners to maintain their lawns.

