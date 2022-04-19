Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been invited to appear on the Buckingham Palace balcony for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. Chris Jackson - Pool/Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly been invited to London to partake in some events of the Queen's platinum jubilee.

The couple were invited to an appearance on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, The Telegraph reports.

It has not been confirmed if the couple have accepted the invitation.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been invited to attend the Queen's Platinum Jubilee at Buckingham Palace, but they will not have a formal role in the celebrations, the Telegraph reported .

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have the option to travel to London from their California home for the Jubilee celebrations on the first weekend in June, which marks the Queen's 70 years on the throne.

They are welcome to join in familial events such as Trooping the Colour, a military parade watched by the royal family on the palace balcony, and a service of thanksgiving at St Paul's Cathedral, according to the Telegraph.

Trooping the Colour 2019. James Devaney/Getty Images

But because they are not currently working members of the royal family, the royal couple will be left out of some events, the publication reports.

The Sussexes have not confirmed whether they have accepted the invitation. There has been speculation about whether they would return to the UK after Harry did not return for Prince Philip's memorial service in April.

In September, Harry appealed for a judicial review of a government decision that barred him from personally paying for police protection while in the UK, Insider reported in January.

"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex personally fund a private security team for their family, yet that security cannot replicate the necessary police protection needed while in the UK. In the absence of such protection, Prince Harry and his family are unable to return to his home," read a statement issued by the prince's spokesperson at the time.

However, before a recent trip to the Netherlands for The Invictus Games, the couple made a private visit to Queen Elizabeth . The visit marked Markle's first in-person meeting with the Queen since the duke and duchess' explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey .

Prince Harry was last seen with the Queen publicly at Prince Philip's funeral in April 2021 .

Representatives for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Buckingham Palace did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.