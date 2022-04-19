ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Healthy Lopez gives Bucks major size advantage against Bulls

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The silver lining to the back injury that sidelined Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez for most of the season is that it made him fresher for the playoffs.

The 7-footer is healthy now and eager to help the Bucks defend their title. He’s already shown he can cause problems on both ends of the floor for the Chicago Bulls, the Bucks’ first-round opponent.

Lopez scored 18 points and played a season-high 32 minutes in Sunday’s 93-86 Game 1 victory. He also was a big part of a defense that held Chicago to the lowest point total of any Bucks opponent all season.

Key Points: Giannis Antetokounmpo Leads Bucks Past Bulls in Milwaukee, Take 1-0 Series Lead

The Milwaukee Bucks were able to take a 1-0 series lead against the Chicago Bulls in Milwaukee. The Bucks defeated the Bulls 93-86. The Bulls made a comeback after being down big. The Bucks were able to hold on and get the victory. Bucks Point Guard Jrue Holiday scored 15 points, grabbed six rebounds, and dished out six assists. Holiday spoke postgame about the Bucks’ resilience and being able to pull out a hard-fought victory.
‘Chicago PD’ Star Marina Squerciati Shouts Out Laroyce Hawkins Ahead of Tonight’s ‘Big Episode’

It’s a big night for “One Chicago” this Wednesday, with strange, thrilling accidents, crimes, and mysteries emerging across the franchise. And over on “Chicago PD,” viewers will see the spotlight turn back to Intelligence Unit officer Kevin Atwater (LaRoyce Hawkins). This time, Hawkins takes point, at the head of the all-new episode, “Fool’s Gold.” Ahead of his episode feature, though, Hawkins’ costar Marina Squerciati is giving him a shoutout on Instagram. The Kim Burgess actress turned her own spotlight on the “Chicago PD” star in her latest post.
Milwaukee Bucks need more from their bench in Game 2 vs. Chicago Bulls

The Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Chicago Bulls in a down to the wire Game 1 victory on Sunday in a game that had no shortage of noteworthy takeaways. Whether it was the struggles of Jrue Holiday and Khris Middleton or Brook Lopez’s excellence late in the game, there were plenty of hot talking points. Mainly because there were so many, one that got swept under the rug was the minimal contributions from the second unit in this opening game, which nearly proved fatal for the Bucks.
NBA Playoffs: Coby White Proving Critical to Bulls' Chances Vs. Bucks

How White is proving critical to Bulls' chances vs. Bucks originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. With his rotational decisions, Billy Donovan is telling Coby White how important he is in the Chicago Bulls’ first-round playoff matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks. With his words, DeMar DeRozan is telling White...
Bucks Will Stomp Bulls After Poor Game 1 Performance

For a second there in Game 1, it looked like the Milwaukee Bucks were going to blow a 16-point lead and give up home court advantage to the Chicago Bulls. The Bucks were able to pull it out, thanks to Brook Lopez and an abundance of bricks from Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan.
Peter’s Primetime Parlay for Bulls vs. Bucks Game 2

The first playoff edition of Peter’s Primetime Parlay? Let’s get it!. We’re looking at Game 2 between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Chicago Bulls, with a four-pick parlay at WynnBET Sportsbook:. Best NBA Parlay Picks for Bulls vs. Bucks Game 2 (+235) Bobby Portis 14+ Points and...
5 Observations: Bulls Narrowly Miss Game 1 Upset of Bucks

5 observations: Bucks edge Bulls in slugfest Game 1 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Bulls entered their first-round playoff series with the Bucks as heavy underdogs. A 93-86 road defeat in Game 1, then, stings. The Bulls trailed by three points inside the final minute, but had...
Bucks fans ready for Game 2

As the Milwaukee Bucks get ready to take on the Chicago Bulls for Game 2 of the NBA playoffs, the excitement can be felt around Brew City. Bucks Chief Marketing Officer, Dustin Godsey, shares everything you need to know about tonight's game.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Jimmy Butler scores 45 to lead Heat to 2-0 series lead vs. Hawks

Jimmy Butler scored 45 points Tuesday night to lead the Miami Heat to a 115-105 win against the Atlanta Hawks and a 2-0 series lead in the first round of the NBA Playoffs. Butler, 32, had never scored more than 40 points in a playoff game before Tuesday and his 45-point total is the most he's scored in any game since January 2017, while he was still with the Chicago Bulls. Butler joins Dwyane Wade and LeBron James as the only three players to score at least 45 for the Heat in a playoff game. In addition to his scoring onslaught, which included four three-pointers, Butler also added five rebounds, five assists, and two steals.
