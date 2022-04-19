ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

King Abdullah returns to Jordan after surgery in Germany -state media

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago
AMMAN, April 19 (Reuters) - Jordan's King Abdullah returned home on Tuesday from Germany after a successful operation for a slipped disc, the royal palace said.

The king was flown 10 days ago to a specialist hospital in Frankfurt after suffering severe back pain that required urgent surgery, doctors said.

