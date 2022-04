With its services regulated in the country, more institutional investors are likely to use the company to access the crypto market. The Portuguese central bank has granted Bison Digital a license to offer virtual assets services in the country. Bison Digital is a platform for institutional investors that are looking for liquidity in the cryptocurrency market. Following the license approval, Bison Digital is the fifth financial services provider in the country to be registered for virtual asset services.

