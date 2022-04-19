Shortcuts to peace of mind

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Experts Agree: This Is The Healthiest Way To Lose Weight In 21 Days

Many trendy diets, workout plans and challenges out there advertise the ability to lose weight in 21 days. With that said, we asked health experts, dietitians, nutritionists and trainers if this popular numbered day amount is realistic, and more importantly, if it’s a healthy goal for anyone who wants to lose weight and not gain it back later. We checked in with Trista Best, registered dietitian, Izma Almasar, nutritionist and health specialist and Kristina Borseti, wellness coach and certified Pilates trainer to learn more.
A 5-Minute Arms Workout That'll Light Up Your Biceps and Triceps

With everything on your to-do list, adding exercise to your already busy schedule might feel nearly impossible. That’s where this 5-minute arms workout comes in handy!. There are tons of reasons to give your arms some exercise attention, even if you just have a few minutes available to do so. For one, strong arms help you perform everyday movements more easily. Whether you’re holding static positions like carrying a baby—which works your biceps (the muscles in the front of your upper arm)—or performing movements like pushing open a heavy door (which use your triceps, or the muscles in the back of your upper arm), your arm muscles are working on a day-to-day basis, ACE-certified personal trainer Sivan Fagan, CPT, owner of Strong With Sivan, tells SELF. They do this through flexion at your elbow (say, when you raise a fork to your mouth while eating or do a biceps curl during your workout) or through extension (like when you reach down to tie your shoelaces or perform a triceps kickback).
The Popular Walking Routine You Should Be Doing Every Morning To Kick-Start Fat Loss, According To A Trainer

There are an endless number of exercises you could be doing in order to lose weight, and finding the one you enjoy the most will ultimately allow you to create the best relationship with fitness and provide you with the best results. If you’re just beginning to exercise or struggle with joint or muscle pain that impedes on your ability to do high intensity workouts, walking may be the best fit to help raise your heart rate and improve your overall wellness without putting your body at risk.
Robin Roberts shares 'difficult' health update on partner Amber after cancer diagnosis

Robin Roberts shared a "difficult" update on her partner Amber Laign's health this week following her breast cancer diagnosis last year. The Good Morning America anchor – who is a breast cancer survivor herself – opened up about the internal struggles she faces being Amber's main caregiver, and the feelings of "helplessness" she battles with.
The Nighttime Habit That’s Completely Ruining Your Sleep, According To Doctors

According to The Sleep Foundation, 35% of adults report getting less than seven hours of sleep per night. Many of us don’t get enough sleep, and it can be attributed to everything from stress to caffeine to your diet. However, one thing that also plays a big role in your sleep quality is your sleep hygiene. Sleep hygiene is a phrase used to refer to the collection of habits that you follow before bed and can include: what you eat before bed, the temperature of your room, the amount of light in your room, and even the activities you do before sleep. Habits are everything, so making sure your nighttime routine promotes relaxation is key. We asked Dr. Olivia Audrey, a board-certified naturopathic doctor, what habit you may include in your nighttime routine that could be negatively affecting your sleep.
Is it healthier to wake up early to exercise, or to get more sleep?

As a personal trainer and weight-loss coach, I am constantly answering health and fitness questions from my clients, on social media and in our Start TODAY Facebook group. In this column, I address some of the most common questions and roadblocks that trip people up on their journey to establish a health and fitness routine.
3 Reasons Your Sleep Is Off Right Now + A Supplement To Help

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. In case the chirping birds haven't clued you in yet, spring has officially started in the Northern Hemisphere. While this seasonal transition always brings some levity and excitement, it can also have some not-so-sunny effects on sleep. Here are a few reasons you might be having trouble falling asleep or staying asleep at the start of spring:
Should You Use a Sauna Before or After Your Workout?

Regardless of your fitness experience level, you probably have some agenda of tasks you have to complete before and after every single workout. For instance, you might have a tradition of guzzling an entire water bottle and fueling up with a carb-rich snack before you lace your sneakers or slurping down a protein shake and foam rolling your quads once you've powered through your HIIT workout.
Create an On-Demand Yoga Routine Online

Running a company is stressful. It's crucial to make time for your mental health so you don't feel overwhelmed. While there are many ways to cope with stress and anxiety, few offer the simultaneous mental, spiritual, and physical benefits as a yoga practice. If you don't know anything about yoga...
